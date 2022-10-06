Kay Cade

Kay Frances Cade, 82, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother George Cade officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, Kentucky.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.