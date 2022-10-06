Lady Hornets sweep New Boston

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Looks like Dr. Jekyll’s potion wore off before the game.

Instead of the evil Mr. Hyde performance that slips out sometimes, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets used their Dr. Jekyll personality as they swept the New Boston Lady Tigers in volleyball on Wednesday, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11.

“When our passing game is on, my team is like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“These young ladies have so much potential and when they do things right, man, hey are something to see”

Kylie Montgomery led the Lady Hornets with 12 kills, 3 blocks and 7 points.

“Kylie Montgomery had a great game tonight. Her arm was on target,” said coach Damron.

Kelsey Fraley had a big game as well with 9 points, 2 kills and 43 assists while Gracie Damron pounded the net with 9 kills, 7 blocks and 10 points.

Kenadee Keaton racked up 15 points, Bryna Guy had 4 blocks and 5 kills, Olivia Kingrey 4 kills and 16 points, Alivia Noel 3 kills and 13 points with Elli Delawder coming off the bench to get 4 points with 3 ace serves.

Coal Grove will play host to Fairland on Thursday and Ironton on Tuesday.