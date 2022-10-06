Linda Thompson

Linda Marlene Thompson, 69, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Jim Thompson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfunerlhome.com.