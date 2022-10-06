Local golfers falter at D2 district tournament

By Jim Walker

PIKETON — Well, that’s golf.

After getting a 322-team score in the sectional tournament to earn a trip to the district, the Fairland Dragons weren’t as sharp on Wednesday as they shot a 351 and finished fourth in the Division 2 district tournament.

Sheridan won the tournament with a 331-score followed by Gallipolis at 335. Both teams qualify for the state tournament.

Vincent Warren finished third at 345 followed by the Dragons.

The rest of the team scoring was Unioto and Piketon 356, Circleville 357, Fairfield Union 360, Waverly 360 and Wheelersburg 363.

Senior Landon Roberts led the Dragons as he shot an 83 with rounds of 40-43. Sophomore Jeremiah Fizer was at 86 with identical rounds of 43, senior Jake Seagraves went 46-44 for a 90 total, junior Ben Southard was 48-44 for 92 and freshman E.B. Hall had a 93 on rounds of 49-44.

Individually, Ironton Fighting Tigers’ sophomore Hunter Freeman carded an 87 as he shot 44-43 while junior Chaydan Kerns went 51-49 for a 100 total.

Chesapeake sophomore Jacob Skeens shot rounds of 44-45 for an 89 and Rock Hill senior Isaac Doolin had a 97 with rounds of 48-49.

The top 2 teams and top 2 individuals not on a qualifying team advance.

Warren’s Edward Kehl was the medalist with a 74. Laith Hamid and Beau Johnson of Gallipolis each shot a 76.