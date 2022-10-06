OHSAA Week 7 Football Computer Ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 4, 2022 (Entering Week 8)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 20.9474, 2. Medina (6-1) 14.0859, 3. Wadsworth (5-2) 13.6071, 4. Cleveland Heights (7-0) 13.5714, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-2) 12.4265, 6. Massillon Jackson (4-3) 11.3286, 7. Canton McKinley (3-4) 10.9553, 8. Mentor (3-3) 10.4655, 9. Berea-Midpark (4-3) 8.6, 10. Elyria (3-4) 7.2214, 11. Cle. John Marshall (4-3) 5.5253, 12. Lorain (2-5) 5.4714, 13. Canton GlenOak (2-5) 4.6143, 14. Strongsville (2-5) 4.0643, 15. Brunswick (2-5) 3.6039, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-6) 1.4571, 17. Euclid (1-6) 0.9286

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Jerome (6-1) 21.35, 2. Centerville (6-1) 19.9214, 3. Springfield (5-1) 17.4139, 4. Perrysburg (6-1) 17.25, 5. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-2) 14.0214, 6. Kettering Fairmont (5-2) 13.7551, 7. Marysville (5-2) 13.6429, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 13.2792, 9. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 12.7714, 10. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-4) 12.3357, 11. Delaware Hayes (5-2) 11.2643, 12. Clayton Northmont (4-3) 10.75, 13. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 10.6571, 14. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-4) 7.7357, 15. Findlay (3-4) 7.05, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-4) 6.1929, 17. Miamisburg (3-4) 5.6714, 18. Beavercreek (2-5) 3.0657

Region 3 – 1. Gahanna Lincoln (6-1) 18.3214, 2. Grove City (5-2) 15.2214, 3. New Albany (5-2) 15.1566, 4. Thomas Worthington (5-2) 12.2063, 5. Pickerington North (5-2) 12.1472, 6. Pickerington Central (4-3) 11.8643, 7. Hilliard Davidson (4-3) 11.2691, 8. Upper Arlington (5-2) 10.9714, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-4) 9.7143, 10. Hilliard Bradley (3-4) 9.1857, 11. Westerville North (3-4) 7.6714, 12. Westerville Central (2-5) 6.8571, 13. Grove City Central Crossing (3-4) 6.7633, 14. Groveport-Madison (3-4) 5.7643, 15. Galloway Westland (2-5) 3.886, 16. Lancaster (1-6) 2.8286, 17. Newark (2-5) 2.3143, 18. Reynoldsburg (1-6) 2.1286

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (7-0) 24.6327, 2. West Chester Lakota West (7-0) 19.4, 3. Cin. Elder (5-2) 18.6623, 4. Cin. Princeton (6-1) 17.7, 5. Springboro (5-2) 16.7431, 6. Milford (6-1) 15.9357, 7. Fairfield (6-1) 14.5714, 8. Mason (5-2) 12.3429, 9. Cin. Western Hills (4-3) 8.6857, 10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-5) 7.1097, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-4) 5.9857, 12. Middletown (3-4) 5.9143, 13. Lebanon (3-4) 5.6429, 14. Hamilton (2-5) 5.6071, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-4) 3.7929, 16. Cin. Colerain (2-5) 3.1198, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (2-5) 1.7857, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-7) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-7) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-0) 21.3016, 2. Hudson (7-0) 18.8429, 3. Painesville Riverside (6-1) 17.2653, 4. Austintown-Fitch (6-1) 15.5306, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 15.1111, 6. Macedonia Nordonia (5-2) 13.1857, 7. Mayfield (4-3) 10.3268, 8. Cle. John Hay (6-1) 9.4361, 9. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-2) 9.3318, 10. Solon (5-2) 9.2449, 11. Garfield Hts. (5-2) 8.85, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (5-2) 8.7786, 13. Maple Hts. (4-3) 8.3867, 14. Barberton (4-3) 7.4776, 15. Willoughby South (4-3) 6.2571, 16. Boardman (4-3) 6.0286, 17. Warren G. Harding (2-5) 5.4098, 18. Cle. Rhodes (2-4) 3.7917, 19. Shaker Hts. (2-5) 3.7222, 20. Akron Ellet (3-4) 2.7357

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-1) 20.9127, 2. Medina Highland (7-0) 19.6286, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-1) 15.0929, 4. Tol. Central Cath. (6-1) 14.7143, 5. Fremont Ross (5-2) 13.9429, 6. Avon Lake (6-1) 13.0204, 7. North Olmsted (5-2) 11.4786, 8. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 11.0238, 9. North Ridgeville (4-3) 10.6286, 10. Oregon Clay (5-2) 9.3643, 11. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-3) 8.8413, 12. North Royalton (4-3) 7.9286, 13. Sylvania Southview (5-2) 7.0929, 14. Tol. St. John’s (2-5) 6.2643, 15. Parma Normandy (4-3) 5.9714, 16. Ashland (4-3) 5.7143, 17. Sylvania Northview (4-3) 5.4857, 18. Lakewood (3-4) 5.1558, 19. Westlake (3-4) 3.5902, 20. Grafton Midview (2-5) 3.2429

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (6-1) 19.461, 2. Westerville South (6-1) 17.9786, 3. Uniontown Lake (6-1) 17.4714, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (6-1) 14.0159, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-1) 13.868, 6. North Canton Hoover (5-2) 11.5429, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-2) 10.7245, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-3) 10.3714, 9. Canal Winchester (5-2) 10.0357, 10. Dover (4-3) 9.8061, 11. Green (3-4) 9.3929, 12. Massillon Perry (4-3) 8.8265, 13. Cols. Independence (4-2) 8.2597, 14. Ashville Teays Valley (4-3) 8.2525, 15. Worthington Kilbourne (2-5) 7.9143, 16. Wooster (4-3) 7.3214, 17. Cols. Briggs (4-2) 6.8391, 18. Cols. St. Charles (3-4) 5.5476, 19. Logan (3-4) 4.8071, 20. Cols. Northland (2-4) 4.6178

Region 8 – 1. Xenia (7-0) 19.0071, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-0) 16.9714, 3. Trenton Edgewood (6-1) 15.5429, 4. Kings Mills Kings (6-1) 12.8786, 5. Piqua (6-1) 11.0101, 6. Cin. Anderson (4-3) 8.4714, 7. Troy (4-3) 8.2857, 8. Cin. Withrow (4-3) 8.0332, 9. Cin. Northwest (3-4) 6.1571, 9. Hamilton Ross (3-4) 6.1571, 11. Sidney (3-4) 4.6571, 12. Loveland (3-4) 4.5643, 13. Riverside Stebbins (3-3) 4.0556, 14. Morrow Little Miami (2-5) 3.8429, 15. Lima Senior (3-4) 3.4071, 16. Harrison (1-6) 2.8786, 17. Cin. LaSalle (1-5) 2.5606, 18. Day. Belmont (2-4) 1.8977, 19. Oxford Talawanda (1-6) 1.5071, 20. Fairborn (1-6) 1.3413

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chardon (5-1) 17.7108, 2. Canfield (5-1) 16.7926, 3. Youngstown Chaney (6-1) 15.329, 4. Youngstown Ursuline (5-2) 13.7551, 5. Alliance (6-1) 13.2357, 6. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 13.1, 7. Hunting Valley University School (5-1) 12.428, 8. Aurora (6-1) 12.1, 9. Tallmadge (5-2) 10.6643, 10. Geneva (5-2) 10.6, 11. Gates Mills Hawken (6-1) 10.0152, 12. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-1) 9.8409, 13. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1) 9.1027, 14. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-2) 8.6342, 15. New Philadelphia (4-3) 8.5857, 16. Akron East (4-3) 7.4786, 17. Painesville Harvey (4-3) 5.9786, 18. Louisville (2-5) 5.9214, 19. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-5) 4.4502, 20. Madison (2-5) 4.0929

Region 10 – 1. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 16.6857, 2. Medina Buckeye (6-1) 13.5, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (6-1) 13.3714, 4. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 12.7214, 5. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-2) 10.1944, 6. Clyde (4-3) 10.1039, 7. Norton (5-2) 9.4071, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-1) 8.4857, 9. Tol. Scott (5-2) 8.449, 10. Defiance (5-2) 8.3643, 11. Oberlin Firelands (6-1) 8.3286, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-4) 7.6602, 13. Bay Village Bay (3-4) 7.0455, 14. Rocky River (3-4) 6.3357, 15. Ontario (3-4) 5.1214, 16. Lexington (2-5) 4.4643, 17. Sandusky (3-4) 4.2886, 18. Cle. Lincoln West (3-3) 3.8095, 19. Bowling Green (2-5) 2.5, 20. Copley (2-5) 2.3143

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 17.8, 2. Chillicothe (6-1) 14.8643, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-1) 14.2959, 4. Bellefontaine (6-1) 14.0714, 5. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 13.85, 6. Jackson (5-2) 13.6071, 7. Washington C.H. Washington (6-1) 12.9935, 8. London (4-3) 11.5144, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 11.2071, 10. Granville (5-2) 11.2, 11. Cols. South (5-1) 9.6078, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 9.3571, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (4-2) 7.8779, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-2) 6.9167, 15. Zanesville (3-4) 5.4357, 16. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 5.2143, 17. Circleville (4-3) 4.8786, 18. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-3) 4.3284, 19. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-5) 4.2714

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 20.2714, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (6-1) 17.2929, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-1) 15.5851, 4. Wapakoneta (6-1) 13.4571, 5. Bellbrook (6-1) 13.3, 6. Cin. Hughes (5-1) 12.7874, 7. New Richmond (6-1) 11.6143, 8. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-3) 10.1929, 9. Monroe (5-2) 8.9286, 10. New Carlisle Tecumseh (4-3) 8.2429, 11. Celina (5-2) 7.0429, 12. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-3) 6.4929, 13. Trotwood-Madison (3-4) 6.0102, 14. Cin. Woodward (4-3) 5.7024, 15. Hillsboro (3-4) 5.4071, 16. Wilmington (4-3) 5.1926, 17. Vandalia Butler (3-4) 4.7727, 18. Day. Oakwood (2-5) 4.1429, 19. Elida (4-3) 4.1143

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Girard (5-2) 11.9553, 2. Beloit West Branch (6-1) 11.6224, 3. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 11.2714, 4. Lisbon Beaver (5-2) 11.247, 5. Jefferson Area (5-2) 10.85, 6. Poland Seminary (4-3) 9.9488, 7. Canton South (5-2) 9.6357, 8. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 9.3, 9. Salem (5-2) 9.1122, 10. Streetsboro (4-3) 7.8286, 11. Akron Coventry (5-2) 7.4286, 12. Hubbard (5-2) 7.1154, 13. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-3) 6.3643, 14. Struthers (3-4) 5.6955, 15. Akron Buchtel (3-4) 5.2273, 16. Mogadore Field (3-4) 5.0412, 17. Ravenna (2-5) 3.7214, 18. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-5) 3.4286, 19. Niles McKinley (2-5) 3.4071

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (7-0) 19.5263, 2. Sandusky Perkins (6-1) 16.9625, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (7-0) 16.5143, 4. Van Wert (6-1) 14.5286, 5. Elyria Cath. (6-1) 14.1501, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (6-1) 13.1429, 7. Bellevue (5-2) 11.5216, 8. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 9.8643, 9. Galion (4-3) 7.8714, 10. Wauseon (5-2) 7.7214, 11. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 6.8357, 12. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 5.8586, 13. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 5.6143, 14. Napoleon (3-4) 5.4, 15. Shelby (4-3) 4.6714, 16. Bryan (3-4) 3.5786, 17. Rossford (3-4) 2.8286, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-5) 2.4143, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-5) 2.067

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (6-1) 16.312, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-0) 14.2893, 3. Cols. East (6-0) 13.9951, 4. New Lexington (6-1) 12.8643, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 12.7901, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (6-1) 12.0339, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-2) 10.7519, 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-3) 10.3469, 9. Cambridge (5-2) 8.1847, 10. McConnelsville Morgan (4-3) 6.9857, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-3) 6.8571, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-3) 6.6429, 13. Carrollton (5-2) 6.0253, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-3) 5.3106, 15. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-5) 4.9143, 16. KIPP Columbus (4-3) 4.7381, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-4) 4.5911, 18. Zanesville Maysville (4-3) 4.5643, 19. Duncan Falls Philo (3-4) 4.45, 20. Warsaw River View (3-4) 3.8

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 14.3853, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (6-1) 10.9571, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-2) 10.7143, 4. Cin. Taft (5-2) 10.0286, 5. Springfield Shawnee (5-2) 8.3286, 6. Urbana (5-2) 8.298, 7. Reading (5-2) 8.1638, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-3) 8.1286, 9. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-3) 7.8429, 10. Greenfield McClain (4-3) 7.1714, 11. Day. Northridge (5-1) 7.0833, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (3-4) 6.75, 13. Eaton (4-3) 5.8286, 14. Bethel-Tate (4-3) 5.2643, 15. Waverly (3-4) 4.8997, 16. Cleves Taylor (3-4) 4.7286, 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-4) 3.6939, 18. Day. Dunbar (2-5) 3.05, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-5) 3.0286, 20. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2-5) 2.8429

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (7-0) 17.3911, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 14.5286, 3. Perry (5-2) 13.6357, 4. Creston Norwayne (5-2) 11.0571, 5. Richmond Edison (7-0) 10.7172, 6. Navarre Fairless (5-2) 9.7857, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-1) 9.4286, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (6-1) 8.5214, 9. Conneaut (5-2) 7.102, 10. Wooster Triway (4-3) 7.05, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-3) 6.8889, 12. Burton Berkshire (4-3) 6.0945, 13. Smithville (5-2) 5.8492, 14. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-3) 5.8061, 15. Warren Champion (3-4) 4.3673, 16. Cortland Lakeview (3-4) 3.7468, 17. Mantua Crestwood (3-4) 3.5152, 18. Youngstown Liberty (2-4) 3.1944, 19. Orrville (3-4) 3.1286, 20. Beachwood (2-5) 2.9286

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 17.0143, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 11.5143, 3. Coldwater (7-0) 11.3429, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-1) 11.3143, 5. Milan Edison (5-2) 10.9786, 6. Archbold (6-1) 10.5643, 7. Richwood North Union (6-1) 10.1357, 8. Huron (5-2) 9.9714, 9. Marengo Highland (5-2) 9.3429, 10. Delta (5-2) 8.4, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-2) 7.9694, 12. Oak Harbor (6-1) 7.9639, 13. Genoa Area (4-3) 7.5643, 14. Fredericktown (4-3) 7.3786, 15. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.9071, 16. Bluffton (5-2) 6.5929, 17. Willard (4-3) 6.1929, 18. Tontogany Otsego (5-2) 6.0643, 19. Port Clinton (4-3) 4.4214, 20. Northwood (4-3) 4.0143

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (7-0) 17.5635, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-0) 13.3661, 3. Belmont Union Local (5-1) 12.8511, 4. Portsmouth West (6-1) 12.1286, 5. Barnesville (7-0) 11.4214, 6. Centerburg (6-1) 9.8786, 7. Wheelersburg (5-2) 9.4596, 8. Proctorville Fairland (5-2) 8.4214, 9. Portsmouth (4-3) 7.9184, 10. Heath (4-3) 6.8766, 11. McDermott Northwest (5-2) 6.5643, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-2) 6.5303, 13. Minford (4-3) 5.3, 14. Albany Alexander (5-2) 4.7294, 15. South Point (2-5) 4.3357, 16. Utica (2-5) 4.3163, 17. Piketon (3-4) 3.3286, 18. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-5) 3.2765, 19. Pomeroy Meigs (3-4) 2.8081, 20. Bidwell River Valley (2-5) 2.5929

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-0) 15.5214, 2. Springfield Northeastern (7-0) 13.75, 3. Germantown Valley View (6-1) 13.2756, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-0) 12.6389, 5. Cin. Madeira (7-0) 12.5143, 6. Brookville (6-1) 11.5286, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (6-1) 9.6786, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-1) 8.25, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-2) 8.1295, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 7.8824, 11. Blanchester (5-2) 7.5071, 12. Waynesville (3-4) 5.85, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-3) 3.9641, 14. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 3.8155, 15. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-5) 3.7186, 16. Cin. Mariemont (3-4) 3.2, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-2) 3.1473, 18. Springfield Greenon (2-5) 2.8095, 19. Carlisle (2-5) 2.7294, 20. Sabina East Clinton (2-5) 2.5361

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (7-0) 18.0214, 2. Mogadore (5-0) 13.2625, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-0) 10.8889, 4. Dalton (5-2) 10.3286, 5. Canton Central Cath. (4-3) 10.2357, 6. Youngstown Valley Christian (7-0) 8.6857, 7. Mineral Ridge (6-1) 8.6286, 8. Brookfield (6-1) 8.2041, 9. Rootstown (5-2) 8.1724, 10. Hanoverton United (6-1) 6.6696, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 6.0379, 12. Middlefield Cardinal (3-4) 4.2357, 13. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-2) 4.1929, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-4) 4.1531, 15. Brooklyn (3-4) 3.7041, 16. Doylestown Chippewa (2-5) 3.3143, 17. Garfield Hts. Trinity (2-5) 3.285, 18. Massillon Tuslaw (3-4) 3.1143, 19. Independence (2-5) 3.0306, 20. Atwater Waterloo (3-4) 2.3

Region 22 – 1. Carey (7-0) 14.6357, 2. Ashland Crestview (7-0) 12.0071, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 10.3571, 4. Columbus Grove (5-2) 9.5714, 5. West Salem Northwestern (5-2) 9.55, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 8.5309, 7. Castalia Margaretta (6-1) 8.3781, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-2) 8.0571, 9. Attica Seneca East (5-2) 7.2929, 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-2) 7.2071, 11. Ashland Mapleton (4-3) 5.3143, 12. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-3) 4.7571, 13. Collins Western Reserve (3-4) 4.7429, 14. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-3) 4.2214, 15. Sullivan Black River (3-4) 3.0286, 16. Bucyrus Wynford (2-5) 2.4714, 17. Metamora Evergreen (2-5) 2.4141, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-5) 2.3214, 19. Van Buren (1-6) 1.2, 20. Hicksville (1-6) 0.9714

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 12.2347, 2. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-2) 9.1214, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1) 8.5087, 4. Nelsonville-York (6-1) 7.7449, 5. Newcomerstown (5-2) 6.85, 6. Galion Northmor (5-2) 6.6357, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-2) 6.5214, 8. Bellaire (3-4) 6.4962, 9. Malvern (6-1) 6.4357, 10. Mount Gilead (4-3) 6.1143, 11. Loudonville (3-4) 6.0857, 12. West Jefferson (3-4) 5.9567, 13. Ironton Rock Hill (3-4) 5.1286, 14. Worthington Christian (4-3) 4.6214, 15. Grove City Christian (4-3) 4.268, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-5) 3.1457, 17. Martins Ferry (3-4) 2.6837, 18. Marion Elgin (3-4) 2.6214, 19. Howard East Knox (2-5) 2.0643, 20. Glouster Trimble (1-6) 1.6

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 17.2571, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-2) 10.0214, 3. Versailles (5-2) 9.8286, 4. Harrod Allen East (6-1) 9.4143, 5. Williamsburg (5-2) 8.6652, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 8.6479, 7. West Liberty-Salem (5-2) 8.404, 8. Cin. Country Day (5-1) 7.2442, 9. New Paris National Trail (5-2) 6.5714, 10. North Lewisburg Triad (3-4) 5.0476, 11. Chillicothe Huntington (3-4) 4.7857, 12. Cin. Deer Park (3-4) 4.6349, 13. Lucasville Valley (3-4) 4.2857, 14. Frankfort Adena (3-4) 3.6643, 15. Rockford Parkway (2-5) 3.3, 16. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-4) 2.754, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-4) 2.2653, 18. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-4) 2.1357, 19. Beaver Eastern (2-5) 2.0606, 20. Arcanum (2-5) 1.8

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1) 15.1735, 2. Danville (6-1) 10.55, 3. Lowellville (7-0) 9.4357, 4. Norwalk St. Paul (5-2) 9.1429, 5. Salineville Southern (7-0) 8.9964, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-3) 8.7571, 7. Vienna Mathews (6-1) 6.9691, 8. Toronto (4-3) 5.9726, 9. New Middletown Springfield (3-4) 5.8429, 10. Lucas (3-4) 5.6735, 11. Lisbon David Anderson (4-3) 5.3543, 12. Greenwich South Central (3-4) 4.2643, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-4) 3.6, 14. New Washington Buckeye Central (3-4) 3.25, 15. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-5) 3.1414, 16. Wellsville (3-4) 2.8929, 17. Berlin Center Western Reserve (2-5) 2.759, 18. East Canton (3-4) 2.6025, 19. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-5) 2.5, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-5) 2.4596

Region 26 – 1. McComb (6-1) 11.4571, 2. Defiance Ayersville (6-1) 11.0286, 3. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-0) 10.1214, 4. Antwerp (7-0) 9.2571, 5. Gibsonburg (6-1) 8.2857, 6. Arlington (6-1) 7.3643, 7. Edgerton (6-1) 6.9643, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (5-2) 6.8143, 9. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 6.7571, 10. Pioneer North Central (5-2) 6.5287, 11. Tiffin Calvert (4-3) 5.4714, 12. Edon (4-3) 5.2143, 13. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-2) 5.0, 14. Sycamore Mohawk (3-4) 4.7857, 15. Dola Hardin Northern (4-3) 4.5714, 16. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 3.5643, 17. Delphos Jefferson (3-4) 3.5, 18. Ada (2-5) 2.9929, 19. Delphos St. John’s (2-5) 2.9214, 20. Leipsic (3-4) 2.9143

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (4-1) 11.025, 2. Caldwell (7-0) 7.2915, 3. Hannibal River (6-1) 7.1659, 4. Franklin Furnace Green (6-1) 6.3163, 5. Waterford (4-3) 6.2041, 6. Reedsville Eastern (5-2) 6.0476, 7. Bridgeport (4-3) 5.3333, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-4) 4.3, 9. Crown City South Gallia (4-3) 3.5298, 10. Corning Miller (2-5) 2.4856, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (2-5) 2.4796, 12. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-5) 2.4714, 13. Racine Southern (3-4) 2.3527, 14. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-5) 2.2125, 15. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-5) 1.7143, 16. Beallsville (2-5) 1.0, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-5) 1.0, 18. Shadyside (1-6) 0.6429, 19. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-6) 0.5714, 20. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-7) 0.0, 20. Manchester (0-5) 0.0, 20. Millersport (0-6) 0.0

Region 28 – 1. Ansonia (6-1) 11.1786, 2. Fort Loramie (5-2) 8.6701, 3. Springfield Cath. Central (6-1) 8.5887, 4. New Bremen (6-1) 8.1571, 5. DeGraff Riverside (5-2) 7.4149, 6. Minster (5-2) 7.0071, 7. Cin. College Preparatory (4-3) 6.7633, 8. Mechanicsburg (5-2) 6.7551, 9. Cedarville (3-3) 6.3611, 10. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (4-3) 5.7946, 11. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-4) 4.8143, 12. Fort Recovery (2-5) 4.4143, 13. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-4) 2.485, 14. Lockland (1-5) 1.9052, 15. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-5) 1.4964, 16. Troy Christian (1-6) 0.9323, 17. St. Henry (1-6) 0.9286, 18. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (1-5) 0.5833, 19. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-6) 0.5714, 19. Lewisburg Tri-County North (1-6) 0.5714