Soil and water conservation contest winners announced

The coloring contest winners for the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District were announced on Sept. 24 during the district’s 75th annual meeting and banquet at Collins Career and Technical Center.

The district sponsored a coloring contest for county first grade students that had 323 entries from five elementary schools. A poster contest was also sponsored for county fifth grade students and had 282 entries from five elementary schools.

On Sept. 16, the district sponsored a rural land use/soils judging contest with Symmes Valley FFA and Collins Career and Technical Center FFA participating.

The top three school and county winners for each contest were recognized at the banquet.

The top three County winners for the first-grade coloring contest were:

• First place – Zain Al – Ourani, Fairland East Elementary

• Second place – Mayler McFann,Rock Hill Elementary

• Third place – Aleia Thomas, Fairland East Elementary

Top three area school coloring contest winners were:

• First place – Zain Al-Ourani, Fairland East Elementary

• Second place – Kreed Gilmore, Sugar Creek Christian Academy

• Third place – McKinley Terry, Dawson-Bryant Elementary

Top three area school coloring contest winners were:

Burlington Elementary

• First place – Ayla Smith

• Second place – Kolt Adams

• Third place – Kavik Woodyard

Dawson-Bryant Elementary

• First place – McKinley Terry

• Second place – Kylie Howard

• Third place – Maddie Denton

Fairland East Elementary

• First place – Zain Al-Ourani

• Second place – Kaia Daily

• Third place – Raylen Madden

Sugar Creek Christian Academy

• First place – Kreed Gilmore

• Second place – Hudson Dickess

• Third place – Marley Brice

Symmes Valley Elementary

• First place – Braylen Kouns

• Second place – Amelia Donald

• Third place – Vada Dement

The top three county winners for the fifth-grade poster contest were:

• First place – Max Eplion, Fairland West Elementary

• Second place – Anna Silk, Chesapeake Middle School

• Third place – Layce Kerns, Dawson Bryant Elementary.

Top three area school poster contest winners:

Chesapeake Middle School

• First place – Anna Silk

• Second place – Leilani Harriott

• Third place – Farah McMaster

• Honorable mention – Owen Bennett, Reid Culver, Matty Hamlin and Arianna Merrel

Dawson-Bryant Elementary

• First place – Layce Kerns

• Second place – Autumn Reed

• Third place – Blaze Moore,

Fairland West Elementary

• First place – Max Eplion

• Second place – Sydney Durst

• Third place – Caylee Hager

• Honorable Mention – Caroline Sias, South Point Elementary

• First place – Adley Howard

• Second place – Wyatt Payton

• Third place – Lydia Dillon

Symmes Valley Elementary

• First place – Jerzee Holland

• Second place – Jonah Campbell

• Third place – Kyla Carpenter

• Honorable Mention – Caly Schneider

Top three FFA Rural land use soil judging winners, Collins Career Technical Center were:

• First place – Amber McIntyre

• Second place – J.D. Bevans

• Third place – Elson Childers.

Top three FFA rural land use soil judging winners, Symmes Valley High School were:

• First place – Trevor Simpson

• Second place – Kayden Hopkins

• Third place – Evan Sells.