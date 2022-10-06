Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges

COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department.

According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on U.S. 52 after observing a car doing 82 mph in a 60-mph zone.

When the officer walked up to the car, he smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Email newsletter signup

The driver, Destiny Jones, 20, said admitted to smoking 30 minutes prior to the stop.

Jones said she was going home after meeting family in Columbus. An unnamed passenger said they had gone to Columbus to play golf.

After observing “several criminal indicators,” the officer asked if they had any controlled substances in the vehicle and the occupants admitted they did. He found eight bags of what he suspected to be heroin/fentanyl, $2,000 in cash and three packs containing an unknown orange substance.

Jones was arrested on a charge of third-degree felony trafficking in drugs and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

The Coal Grove Police Department was assisted by the Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.