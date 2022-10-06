Windell Spurlock Jr., Proctorville

Windell L. Spurlock Jr., 54, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his wife, Angela Spurlock.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.