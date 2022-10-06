Windell Spurlock Jr.
Published 11:07 am Thursday, October 6, 2022
Windell Spurlock Jr., Proctorville
Windell L. Spurlock Jr., 54, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Spurlock.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.