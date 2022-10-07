10-8-2022 Community calendar

Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Saturday

Block Party Bash

The Family Life Worship Center will have a Block Party Bash 1-5 p.m. for families. There will be free prizes for children as well as free hats, coats, gloves and scarves as long as supplies last. There will be inflatables, games, hot dogs, hamburgers. There will be grand prizes given away the next day during church service.

Chesapeake Octoberfest

The annual Chesapeake Octoberfest is back after a two-year hiatus. At the Chesapeake Triangle will be vendors, entertainment, the Fire Parade and Car Show.

Lawrence County Animal Fun Day

Same-day adoption and photography, exams with vaccines provided by a certified vet, homemade animal and human treats, tour of the animal shelter and on-site food trucks from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1302 Adams Lane in Ironton.

Windsor Township Cleanup Day

The Windsor Township Trustees will have a cleanup day at the town hall, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Limit 10 tires. Windsor Township residents only.

Haunted Tunnel

Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.

Hanging Rock Council Meeting

Hanging Rock Village Council will meet at 8 A.m. at the village municipal building, 400 Main St., Hanging Rock.

Sunday

Saxton’s Coronet Band

The Ironton Council for the Arts presents Civil War-era brass band Saxton’s Coronet Band at 3 p.m. Season tickets are $50, individual tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the performance at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Students are admitted free.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Fayette Township Trustees Meetings

Fayette Township trustees will meet at 7:30 am. at the Burlington fire station. It is rescheduled from Oct. 8.

Tuesday

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Storm Water Task Force Meeting

The Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. at the Union-Rome Sewer System, 32 Private Drive #11100 Chesapeake.

Thursday

Aid Township Trustees Meeting

Aid Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. to review and approve budget adjustments at the township garage.

Friday

Haunted Tunnel

Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.

Aid Township Trustees Meeting

Aid Township Trustees will have their regular meeting 7 p.m. at the township garage.

Oct. 17

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton Schools board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Ironton High School cafeteria, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.

Oct. 18

Land Bank Meeting

The Land Bank will meet at 1 p.m. in the third-floor County Commissioner’s conference room of the Lawrence County courthouse, 111 S. Fourth St., Ironton.

Oct. 20

Appalachian Family and Children

First Council Meeting

The Appalachian Family and Children First Council will meet at 9 a.m. at the Early Childhood Academy Administrative Offices, 1518 S. Third St., Ironton.

Lawrence County Regional Planning Meeting

The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at the JROC Center, 715 Lane Street in Coal Grove.

Oct. 22

Haunted Tunnel

Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.

Oct. 24

Ironton Business Trick or Treating

The businesses of Ironton will be having trick or treating from 5:30–7 p.m.

Oct. 27

Coal Grove Trick or Treat

The Village of Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains it will be rescheduled for Oct. 29 at the same time.

Oct. 29

Haunted Tunnel

Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.

Oct. 31

Ironton Citywide Trick or Treat

Citywide trick or treating in Ironton will be from 6–8 p.m.

Chesapeake Trick or Treat

The Village of Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

South Point Trick or Treat

The Village of South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hanging Rock Trick or Treat

The Village of Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6–8 p.m.

Proctorville Trick or Treat

The Village of Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

Aid Trick or Treat

The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.