Cincinnati man arrested on drug charges

Arrested in Portsmouth by drug task force

PORTSMOUTH — A Cincinnati man was arrested on drug charges on Sunday in Portsmouth after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

According to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Coleman Hicks was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both first degree felonies, trafficking and possession of drugs, second, fourth and fifth degree felonies, and weapons under disability, a third degree felony.

Email newsletter signup

The sheriff’s office said that, at approximately 9:11 a.m. on Sunday, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed a narcotic – related search warrant at 1819 Mabert Rd. in Portsmouth.

Upon a search of the residence and property, officers said they seized 24 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 66 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, three grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $2,339.00 cash, five firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $7,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Hicks was placed in the Scioto County Jail and was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Portsmouth Police chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

They request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to call the Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. Information will be kept confidential.

and anonymous.