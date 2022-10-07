Cleveland Jenkins

Cleveland Ford Jenkins, 87, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.