GALLERY: Memory Lane 10-8-22

Ray Abner holds a heron (commonly called a crane) which he captured in 1965 after finding it floundering with a crippled wing on Storms Creek at Hogskin Bridge. Ray turned to heron over to a game warden for doctoring and eventual release. (Tribune File Photo)
Coal Grove High School students are shown grouped around Municipal Judge Lloyd Burwell as he explains to the group the legal procedures that are followed in court sessions in 1965. Left to right are: Ron Richards, Ilonka Harless, Sharon Haynes, Gary Gunnoe, Patty Stewart, Mike Terry, Sue Pyles and Sam Delong.
First place winners in the 1965 Halloween Parade were, left to right, Renee Roach, Frances Holmes, Henry Roach, Debbie Holmes, Marion Roach, all winners in the family category; Vickie McKnight, best dressed; and Linda Lewis, ugliest. Pictured at the front in the stroller is Denessa Justice, youngest contestant.
First place contestants in the 1965 Halloween Parade were, front row, left to right, Mary Beth, John and Jay Wortham, and Phyllis Doughman, oldest contestant to costume. Back row, left to right, are Pam Edmiston, most comical costume; Maxine Mills, best television character, Lily Munster; and Ivan Kelley, best clown. (Tribune File Photos)