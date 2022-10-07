Janet Crank

Aug. 19, 1949–Sept. 29, 2022

Janet Crank, 73, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Harbor Health Care, Ironton.

She was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late George E. and Mina Delawder Gilton.

Janet is survived by her husband, Wayne Crank; two children, Carl “Lee” (Dianna) McKenzie, of Pedro, and John Leslie Allen II, of South Point; two sisters, Janice Allen, of South Point, and Georgene “Pete” (Jack) Bowman, of Asheville, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, Brittany Marie McKenzie, Ashley Nichole McKenzie, Carl Lee McKenzie II, Tony Lewis Hatfield, II, Jordan Adkins, Brooke Allen Brown, Jalon Dingus, Priscilla Harrison, Haley Allen and Delaney Allen; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.