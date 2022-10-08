Dragons fall to Trojans in OVC, 34-0

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — When Peyton Jackson left the game, the Fairland Dragons’ offense must have went with him.

The Dragons quarterback was 3-of-10 passing for 131 yards but did throw 2 interceptions in a 34-0 loss to the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Jackson left the game with 56 seconds left in the half with an apparent shoulder injury. Brycen Hunt and Kam Kitts ran the ball after taking snaps from center and Hunt finished the game in the second half.

Hunt was 4-of-7 passing for 20 yards and an interception. Steeler Leep caught 5 passes for 144 yards and Kitts had 2 catches for 86 yards.

Portsmouth quarterback Tyler Duncan was 18-of-26 for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He ran 5 times for 30 yards and score.

Beau Hammonds ran 14 times for 76 yards and a TD asa the Trojans ran for 147 yards to give them 440 total yards.

Fairland (5-3, 2-3) only managed 27 yards rushing and 178 total yards.

Portsmouth (5-3, 3-2).

Hammonds gave Portsmouth a 7-0 lead with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:59 left in the first quarter.

The lead went to 13-0 when Hammonds had an 8-yard scoring run with 11:33 to go in the half.

Duncan kept the ball to cap a drive to start the second half and went 3 yards for a score and it was 20-0 with 8:09 on the clock.

The lead went to 27-0 with just 1:55 left in the quarter when Duncan hit Nolan Heiland with a 41-yard TD pass.

The Trojans final score came on a 25-yard pass from Duncan to Jayden Duncan with 6:49 to play.

Fairland 0 0 0 0 = 0

Portsmouth 7 6 14 7 = 34

First Quarter

Prt — Beau Hammond 30 interception return (Zach Roth kick) 2:59

Second Quarter

Prt — Beau Hammond 8 run (kick failed) 11:33

Third Quarter

Prt — Tyler Duncan 3 run (Zach Roth kick) 8:09

Prt — Nolan Heiland 41 pass from Tyler Duncan (Zach Roth kick) 1:55

Fourth Quarter

Prt — Jayden Duncan 25 pass from Tyler Duncan (Zach Roth kick) 6:49

Fa Prt

First downs 6 18

Rushes-yards 18-27 31-147

Passing yards 151 293

Total yards 178 440

Cmp-Att-Int 7-18-3 18-26-0

Penalties-yards 1-15 5-40

Time of possession 19:04 28:56

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Fairland: Brycen Hunt 7-10, Zion Martin 8-7, Kam Kitts 1-9, Steeler Leep 1-1, Peyton Jackson 1-0; Portsmouth: Beau Hammond 14-76 TD, Brenden Truett 9-30, Tyler Duncan 5-30 TD, J.T. Williams 1-9, Nolan Heiland 2-5.

PASSING–Fairland: Peyton Jackson 3-10-2 131, Brycen Hunt 4-7-1 20, Kam Kitts 0-1-0; Portsmouth: Tyler Duncan 18-26-0 293 2TD.

RECEIVING–Fairland: Steeler Leep 5-144, Kam Kitts 2-86, Zion Martin 1-5; Portsmouth: Nolan Heiland 3-94 TD, Reade Pendleton 7-76, Jayden Duncan 4-76 TD, Beau Hammond 4-45

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.