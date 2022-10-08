Flyers overcome slow start to blank New Boston

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Sometimes you just can’t get started in the morning. Heck, sometimes you can’t get started in the afternoon.

The St. Joseph Flyers were in a scoreless tie with the New Boston Tigers on Tuesday only to erupt in the second half and post a 6-0 Southern Ohio Conference soccer win on Tuesday.

Leading the second half surge was Zachary Johnson who had a haul as he scored 4 goals and also had an assist.

Landon Rowe had a goal, an assist and a corner kick while Brady “Quinn” Medinger also had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.

The Flyers (9-4-1, 5-2) took 26 shots with 20 on goal. They had 5 corner kicks, one offsides and 11 fouls.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 5 saves while Eli Ford registered 2 saves as they split the net protector duties.

New Boston had 11 shots with 7 on goal, 3 corner kicks, 2 offsides and 11 fouls.

Tigers’ goalkeeper Dalton Jackson had 14 saves.

The Flyers play at Hillsboro next Wednesday.