Flyers overcome slow start to blank New Boston
Published 3:22 am Saturday, October 8, 2022
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
Sometimes you just can’t get started in the morning. Heck, sometimes you can’t get started in the afternoon.
The St. Joseph Flyers were in a scoreless tie with the New Boston Tigers on Tuesday only to erupt in the second half and post a 6-0 Southern Ohio Conference soccer win on Tuesday.
Leading the second half surge was Zachary Johnson who had a haul as he scored 4 goals and also had an assist.
Landon Rowe had a goal, an assist and a corner kick while Brady “Quinn” Medinger also had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.
The Flyers (9-4-1, 5-2) took 26 shots with 20 on goal. They had 5 corner kicks, one offsides and 11 fouls.
St. Joseph goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 5 saves while Eli Ford registered 2 saves as they split the net protector duties.
New Boston had 11 shots with 7 on goal, 3 corner kicks, 2 offsides and 11 fouls.
Tigers’ goalkeeper Dalton Jackson had 14 saves.
The Flyers play at Hillsboro next Wednesday.