Flyers stun Class 3A power Cabell Midland

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was a David vs. Goliath type game.

The St. Joseph Flyers with 44 students – 25 boys and 19 girls — were facing the West Virginia Class 3A No. 8-ranked Cabell Midland Knights with an enrollment of 1,821.

David did it again, only this time he didn’t use a rock and a slingshot. He used his feet and hands.

With goalkeeper Evan Balestra getting 12 clutch saves, the Flyers stunned the Knights with a 2-1 soccer win on Wednesday.

Zachary Johnson scored the first goal with an assist from Matthew Heighton and the Flyers led 1-0 at the half.

Wesley Neal got the second goal with an assist by Landon Rowe to make it 2-0.

Midland got an unassisted goal by Andrew Coar, but the Flyers’ defense led by Mark Hodges and Bryson “Smokey” Burcham shut down the Knights offense the rest of the way.

The Flyers (10-4-1) had 6 corner kicks — 4 by Rowe — to go with 6 fouls and no offsides. St. Joseph took 17 shots with 12 on goal.

Midland (9-2) had 24 shots with 13 on goal, 2 corner kicks, one offsides and 8 fouls. Goalie Connor Prichard had 10 saves.

The Flyers play at Hillsboro next Wednesday.