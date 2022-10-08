Pumpkins on Vernon is today

Fall event features food, vendors, runs until 4 p.m.

A popular fall vendor fair is returning to downtown Ironton.

Pumpkins on Vernon is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.

The event is being organized by Freeman and Denise Coleman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, both located on Vernon Street.

The street will be closed to traffic that day for the event, which will be filled with vendor tents.

In addition to vendors, there will be food and live entertainment.

Pumpkins on Vernon began in 2019 and is one of multiple vendor fairs the two shops organize throughout the year.