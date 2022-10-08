Pumpkins on Vernon is today

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Heath Harrison

The annual Pumpkins on Vernon vendor fair will return to downtown Ironton today. (The Ironton Tribune | heath Harrison)

Fall event features food, vendors, runs until 4 p.m.

A popular fall vendor fair is returning to downtown Ironton.

Pumpkins on Vernon is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.

Email newsletter signup

The event is being organized by Freeman and Denise Coleman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, both located on Vernon Street.

The street will be closed to traffic that day for the event, which will be filled with vendor tents.

In addition to vendors, there will be food and live entertainment.

Pumpkins on Vernon began in 2019 and is one of multiple vendor fairs the two shops organize throughout the year.

More Business

Honoring workers

Broadband internet coming to Aid

Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in Braidy Industries aluminum mill project

SP&O Railroad gets grant to rehab rail yard

Print Article