Granny’s to host Spooktacular
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 9, 2022
Two-day event will feature food truck, vendors
Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30.
The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors.
Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a raffle for gift packages, Bethany Young, with the shop, said.
Granny’s is located at 2443 S. Fifth St. in Ironton.