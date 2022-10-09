Granny’s to host Spooktacular

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Granny’s will host a Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Two-day event will feature food truck, vendors

Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors.

Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a raffle for gift packages, Bethany Young, with the shop, said.

Granny’s is located at 2443 S. Fifth St. in Ironton.

