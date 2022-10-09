Rourke, Bangura lead Ohio past Akron
Published 12:13 am Sunday, October 9, 2022
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34 on Saturday.
Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game’s first points and a lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Bangura had 90 yards on 16 carries.
Ohio led 28-13 at halftime. Akron got within seven on Clyde Price III’s 4-yard run but Ohio followed with a Wiglusz’s 30-yard TD catch, Bangura’s 25-yard scoring catch and Jack McCrory’s fumble return for a score to make it 48-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
DJ Irons completed 43 of 54 passes for a person-best 418 yards but no scores plus a late interception for the Zips (1-5, 0-2). He ran for one score. Shocky Jacques-Louis had a career-high 152 yards receiving and Daniel George 108, also a career best, on 11 receptions apiece. Price had three short touchdown runs.
|Akron
|0
|13
|7
|14
|=
|34
|Ohio
|14
|14
|20
|7
|=
|55
First Quarter
OHIO–Wiglusz 75 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 14:48.
OHIO–McCormick 8 run (Vakos kick), 3:31.
Second Quarter
AKR–FG Perez 25, 13:26.
OHIO–Bangura 12 run (Vakos kick), 9:29.
AKR–FG Perez 42, 6:28.
AKR–Irons 18 run (Perez kick), :45.
OHIO–Bangura 1 run (Vakos kick), :00.
Third Quarter
AKR–Price 4 run (Perez kick), 11:38.
OHIO–Wiglusz 30 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 9:18.
OHIO–Bangura 25 pass from Rourke (kick failed), 5:13.
OHIO–McCrory 13 fumble return (Vakos kick), 4:54.
Fourth Quarter
AKR–Price 3 run (Perez kick), 14:54.
AKR–Price 1 run (Perez kick), 5:24.
OHIO–Bangura 6 run (Vakos kick), 3:08.
A–23,108.
___
|AKR
|OHIO
|First downs
|33
|25
|Total Net Yards
|478
|561
|Rushes-yards
|26-60
|31-134
|Passing
|418
|427
|Punt Returns
|1–6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|6-129
|6-87
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|43-54-1
|24-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-8
|Punts
|1-21.0
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-22
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|32:24
|27:36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Akron, Price 14-39, Irons 8-23, Norrils 3-7, (Team) 1-(minus 9). Ohio, Bangura 16-90, Rourke 4-32, McCormick 8-21, (Team) 3-(minus 9).
PASSING–Akron, Irons 43-54-1-418. Ohio, Rourke 24-27-0-427.
RECEIVING–Akron, Jacques-Louis 11-152, George 11-108, A.Adams 7-56, Brank 6-69, Price 6-21, Banks 2-12. Ohio, Wiglusz 7-144, Ja.Jones 7-121, M.Cross 3-47, Kacmarek 2-40, Bostic 2-25, Bangura 1-25, McCormick 1-19, Foster 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.