Saturday’s College Football Scores

Published 12:16 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

By Mark Shaffer

EAST

Alfred 21, Hartwick 6

Alfred St. 42, Keystone 33

Anna Maria 41, SUNY Maritime 27

Bates 27, Amherst 23

Bentley 38, St. Anselm 7

Bridgewater (Mass.) 45, Worcester St. 0

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10

Carnegie Mellon 27, Waynesburg 20

Case Western 45, St. Vincent 21

Catholic 24, WPI 21

Charleston (WV) 41, Glenville St. 34

Chowan 16, Lincoln (Pa.) 14

Clarion 40, Seton Hill 13

Clemson 31, Boston College 3

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Concord 45, West Liberty 28

Cortland 42, Brockport 24

Curry 37, Salve Regina 20

Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0

Endicott 52, Nichols 7

FDU-Florham 30, Widener 17

Fordham 40, Lehigh 28

Framingham St. 47, Fitchburg St. 0

Frostburg St. 33, Notre Dame (Ohio) 30, 2OT

Gallaudet 20, Castleton 17

Gannon 35, Edinboro 17

Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0

Geneva 35, Allegheny 21

Grove City 55, Bethany (WV) 7

Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0

Husson 31, New England 14

Indiana (Pa.) 22, California (Pa.) 21

Ithaca 56, Rochester 10

Kean 23, Montclair St. 22

Kings (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7

Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0

Lebanon Valley 47, Misericordia 12

Liberty 42, Umass 24

Merchant Marine 19, Norwich 7

Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21

Middlebury 30, Williams 7

Millersville 20, East Stroudsburg 14

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31

Morrisville St. 10, St. John Fisher 3

Navy 53, Tulsa 21

New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14

New Haven 35, Pace 7

Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

RPI 42, Buffalo St. 14

Salisbury 23, William Paterson 0

Shepherd 72, Lock Haven 7

Shippensburg 20, West Chester 13

Slippery Rock 31, Mercyhurst 17

Springfield 49, Coast Guard 6

Trinity (Conn.) 45, Hamilton 0

Tufts 31, Bowdoin 13

UNC-Pembroke 17, Wheeling Jesuit 16

Union (NY) 44, St. Lawrence 7

W. Connecticut 34, Plymouth St. 27

W. Virginia St. 46, WV Wesleyan 21

Washington & Jefferson 17, Westminster (Pa.) 14

Wesleyan (Conn.) 31, Colby 14

Wilkes 35, Alvernia 14

Yale 24, Dartmouth 21

SOUTH

Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31, 2OT

Albany St. (Ga.) 55, Edward Waters 7

Alcorn St. 30, MVSU 7

Belhaven 24, NC Wesleyan 0

Benedict 20, Miles 3

Berry 34, Rhodes 0

Bowie St. 41, Virginia St. 14

Brevard 22, Methodist 20

Bridgewater (Va.) 23, Shenandoah 17

Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28

Centre 35, Sewanee 16

Clark Atlanta 42, Allen 41

Coastal Carolina 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Delta St. 47, North Greenville 14

ETSU 44, VMI 21

Elon 27, Towson 10

Emory & Henry 34, Virginia-Wise 14

Fayetteville St. 54, St. Augustines 0

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Furman 21, The Citadel 10

Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33

Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20, OT

Greensboro 38, S. Virginia 28

Hampden-Sydney 35, Ferrum 16

Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12

Johnson C. Smith 22, Shaw 18

Kennesaw St. 40, North Alabama 34, 2OT

Kentucky St. 31, Lane 26

Lenoir-Rhyne 51, Limestone 30

Livingstone 20, Winston-Salem 17

Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31

Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Maine 31, Hampton 24

Marist 45, Stetson 31

Mars Hill 33, Erskine 13

Maryville (Tenn.) 56, Lagrange 17

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6

Millsaps 34, Hendrix 28

Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28

Mississippi College 35, Shorter 21

Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17

NC State 19, Florida St. 17

Newberry 42, Barton 21

North Carolina 27, Miami 24

Randolph Macon 55, Averett 7

Samford 28, Wofford 14

Savannah St. 28, Va. Lynchburg 14

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17

Texas A&M Commerce 31, SE Louisiana 28

Troy 27, Southern Miss. 10

Tulane 24, East Carolina 9

Tusculum 34, Carson-Newman 6

UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14

UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16

Uconn 33, FIU 12

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

Virginia Union 49, Elizabeth City St. 0

Wake Forest 45, Army 10

Washington & Lee 31, Guilford 6

West Alabama 34, Valdosta St. 31

West Florida 42, West Georgia 28

William & Mary 27, Delaware 21

Wingate 28, Catawba 0

MIDWEST

Albion 30, Hope 10

Ashland 35, Walsh 0

Augustana (Ill.) 70, Millikin 0

Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16

Bemidji St. 44, Concordia (St.P.) 0

Benedictine (Ill.) 23, Lakeland 14

Bethel (Minn. ) 49, Hamline 14

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Butler 31, Dayton 0

Carleton 26, St. Olaf 7

Carthage 33, North Park 14

Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

Coe 56, Luther 10

Concordia (Ill.) 37, Rockford 13

Concordia (Moor.) 36, Macalester 7

Concordia (Wis.) 23, Eureka 20

Cornell (Iowa) 27, Lawrence 7

Crown (Minn.) 26, Martin Luther 20

Davenport 27, N. Michigan 24, OT

Dubuque 66, Simpson 14

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23

Emporia St. 44, Cent. Missouri 27

Ferris St. 33, Saginaw Valley St. 28

Findlay 34, Northwood (Mich.) 14

Fort Valley St. 32, Central St. (Ohio) 17

Franklin 54, Anderson (Ind.) 14

Gustavus Adolphus 77, St. Scholastica 7

Hanover 63, Bluffton 21

Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Illinois St. 23, N. Iowa 21

Indianapolis 38, McKendree 23

John Carroll 45, Marietta 10

Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 9

Kenyon 28, Oberlin 21

Knox 34, Beloit 25

Lake Forest 40, Illinois College 7

Loras 65, Buena Vista 0

Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Michigan Tech 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 34

Minn. Duluth 49, Mary 14

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 36, Minot St. 14

Minn.-Morris 28, Finlandia 12

Missouri Southern 37, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Monmouth (Ill.) 23, Chicago 20

Mount St. Joseph 55, Defiance 35

Mount Union 28, Heidelberg 6

Muskingum 41, Otterbein 35, 2OT

N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26

Neb.-Kearney 39, Missouri Western 18

North Central 73, Carroll (Wis.) 0

North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 30

Northern St. 42, Winona St. 21

Northwestern (Minn.) 41, Greenville 35

Notre Dame 28, BYU 20

Ohio 55, Akron 34

Ohio Dominican 38, Lake Erie 7

Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20

Ohio Wesleyan 41, Denison 7

Olivet 41, Kalamazoo 17

Pittsburg St. 24, NW Missouri St. 22

Quincy 46, Kentucky Wesleyan 9

Ripon 56, Grinnell 6

Rose Hulman 48, Manchester 14

S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3

S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21

SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20

San Diego 22, Drake 10

Sioux Falls 35, SW Minnesota 14

St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Augsburg 0

St. Norbert 7, Wis. Lutheran 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16

TCU 38, Kansas 31

Tiffin 41, Hillsdale 0

Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32

Trine 27, Adrian 21

Truman St. 36, Missouri S&T 14

Wartburg 35, Central 28

Washburn 45, Fort Hays St. 14

Washington (Mo.) 59, Illinois Wesleyan 14

Wayne St. (Neb.) 41, Minnesota St. 33

Wheaton (Ill.) 56, Elmhurst 0

Wis.-La Crosse 42, Wis.-Stout 21

Wis.-Platteville 31, Wis.-Stevens Pt 3

Wis.-River Falls 27, Wis.-Oshkosh 24

Wis.-Whitewater 45, Wis.-Eau Claire 24

Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Wittenberg 30, DePauw 7

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 28, E. New Mexico 9

East Central 31, Henderson St. 10

Hardin Simmons 70, Sul Ross St. 35

Harding 56, S. Nazarene 28

Howard Payne 30, McMurry 18

Incarnate Word 56, Lamar 17

James Madison 42, Arkansas St. 20

Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, E. Texas Baptist 7

NW Oklahoma 26, Ark.-Monticello 23

Nicholls 19, Houston Baptist 17

Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31

Ouachita Baptist 63, SW Oklahoma 24

SE Oklahoma 35, S. Arkansas 32

Southern U. 45, Prairie View 13

Stephen F. Austin 41, Abilene Christian 38

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Texas A&M Kingsville 21, W. New Mexico 17

Texas Lutheran 37, Austin 15

Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Texas State 36, Appalachian St. 24

Texas-Permian Basin 31, Simon Fraser 24

Trinity (Texas) 23, Birmingham Southern 20

UTSA 31, W. Kentucky 28

West Texas A&M 38, Midwestern St. 26

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 45, Washington 38

CSU-Pueblo 52, Adams St. 20

Chadron St. 56, Fort Lewis 3

Claremont Mudd 28, Chapman 6

Colorado Mines 48, Colorado Mesa 21

George Fox 27, Willamette 10

Linfield 35, Whitworth 17

Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6

N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29

N.M. Highlands 30, Black Hills St. 28

Pacific (Ore.) 42, Puget Sound 21

Pacific Lutheran 47, Lewis & Clark 21

Portland St. 48, Lincoln Oaklanders 6

S.D. Mines 38, W. Colorado 10

Southern Cal 30, Washington St. 14

Tarleton St. 42, S. Utah 40

UCLA 42, Utah 32

Utah St. 34, Air Force 27

Weber St. 45, E. Washington 21

Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14

