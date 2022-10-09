Saturday’s College Football Scores
Published 12:16 am Sunday, October 9, 2022
EAST
Alfred 21, Hartwick 6
Alfred St. 42, Keystone 33
Anna Maria 41, SUNY Maritime 27
Bates 27, Amherst 23
Bentley 38, St. Anselm 7
Bridgewater (Mass.) 45, Worcester St. 0
Brown 27, CCSU 20
Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10
Carnegie Mellon 27, Waynesburg 20
Case Western 45, St. Vincent 21
Catholic 24, WPI 21
Charleston (WV) 41, Glenville St. 34
Chowan 16, Lincoln (Pa.) 14
Clarion 40, Seton Hill 13
Clemson 31, Boston College 3
Columbia 28, Wagner 7
Concord 45, West Liberty 28
Cortland 42, Brockport 24
Curry 37, Salve Regina 20
Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0
Endicott 52, Nichols 7
FDU-Florham 30, Widener 17
Fordham 40, Lehigh 28
Framingham St. 47, Fitchburg St. 0
Frostburg St. 33, Notre Dame (Ohio) 30, 2OT
Gallaudet 20, Castleton 17
Gannon 35, Edinboro 17
Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0
Geneva 35, Allegheny 21
Grove City 55, Bethany (WV) 7
Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0
Husson 31, New England 14
Indiana (Pa.) 22, California (Pa.) 21
Ithaca 56, Rochester 10
Kean 23, Montclair St. 22
Kings (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7
Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0
Lebanon Valley 47, Misericordia 12
Liberty 42, Umass 24
Merchant Marine 19, Norwich 7
Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21
Middlebury 30, Williams 7
Millersville 20, East Stroudsburg 14
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31
Morrisville St. 10, St. John Fisher 3
Navy 53, Tulsa 21
New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14
New Haven 35, Pace 7
Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21
Penn 59, Georgetown 28
Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
RPI 42, Buffalo St. 14
Salisbury 23, William Paterson 0
Shepherd 72, Lock Haven 7
Shippensburg 20, West Chester 13
Slippery Rock 31, Mercyhurst 17
Springfield 49, Coast Guard 6
Trinity (Conn.) 45, Hamilton 0
Tufts 31, Bowdoin 13
UNC-Pembroke 17, Wheeling Jesuit 16
Union (NY) 44, St. Lawrence 7
W. Connecticut 34, Plymouth St. 27
W. Virginia St. 46, WV Wesleyan 21
Washington & Jefferson 17, Westminster (Pa.) 14
Wesleyan (Conn.) 31, Colby 14
Wilkes 35, Alvernia 14
Yale 24, Dartmouth 21
SOUTH
Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31, 2OT
Albany St. (Ga.) 55, Edward Waters 7
Alcorn St. 30, MVSU 7
Belhaven 24, NC Wesleyan 0
Benedict 20, Miles 3
Berry 34, Rhodes 0
Bowie St. 41, Virginia St. 14
Brevard 22, Methodist 20
Bridgewater (Va.) 23, Shenandoah 17
Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28
Centre 35, Sewanee 16
Clark Atlanta 42, Allen 41
Coastal Carolina 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Delta St. 47, North Greenville 14
ETSU 44, VMI 21
Elon 27, Towson 10
Emory & Henry 34, Virginia-Wise 14
Fayetteville St. 54, St. Augustines 0
Florida 24, Missouri 17
Florida A&M 20, SC State 14
Furman 21, The Citadel 10
Georgia 42, Auburn 10
Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33
Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20, OT
Greensboro 38, S. Virginia 28
Hampden-Sydney 35, Ferrum 16
Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12
Johnson C. Smith 22, Shaw 18
Kennesaw St. 40, North Alabama 34, 2OT
Kentucky St. 31, Lane 26
Lenoir-Rhyne 51, Limestone 30
Livingstone 20, Winston-Salem 17
Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31
Louisville 34, Virginia 17
Maine 31, Hampton 24
Marist 45, Stetson 31
Mars Hill 33, Erskine 13
Maryville (Tenn.) 56, Lagrange 17
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6
Millsaps 34, Hendrix 28
Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28
Mississippi College 35, Shorter 21
Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17
NC State 19, Florida St. 17
Newberry 42, Barton 21
North Carolina 27, Miami 24
Randolph Macon 55, Averett 7
Samford 28, Wofford 14
Savannah St. 28, Va. Lynchburg 14
South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14
Tennessee 40, LSU 13
Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17
Texas A&M Commerce 31, SE Louisiana 28
Troy 27, Southern Miss. 10
Tulane 24, East Carolina 9
Tusculum 34, Carson-Newman 6
UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14
UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16
Uconn 33, FIU 12
Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21
Virginia Union 49, Elizabeth City St. 0
Wake Forest 45, Army 10
Washington & Lee 31, Guilford 6
West Alabama 34, Valdosta St. 31
West Florida 42, West Georgia 28
William & Mary 27, Delaware 21
Wingate 28, Catawba 0
MIDWEST
Albion 30, Hope 10
Ashland 35, Walsh 0
Augustana (Ill.) 70, Millikin 0
Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16
Bemidji St. 44, Concordia (St.P.) 0
Benedictine (Ill.) 23, Lakeland 14
Bethel (Minn. ) 49, Hamline 14
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7
Butler 31, Dayton 0
Carleton 26, St. Olaf 7
Carthage 33, North Park 14
Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24
Coe 56, Luther 10
Concordia (Ill.) 37, Rockford 13
Concordia (Moor.) 36, Macalester 7
Concordia (Wis.) 23, Eureka 20
Cornell (Iowa) 27, Lawrence 7
Crown (Minn.) 26, Martin Luther 20
Davenport 27, N. Michigan 24, OT
Dubuque 66, Simpson 14
E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27
E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23
Emporia St. 44, Cent. Missouri 27
Ferris St. 33, Saginaw Valley St. 28
Findlay 34, Northwood (Mich.) 14
Fort Valley St. 32, Central St. (Ohio) 17
Franklin 54, Anderson (Ind.) 14
Gustavus Adolphus 77, St. Scholastica 7
Hanover 63, Bluffton 21
Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Illinois St. 23, N. Iowa 21
Indianapolis 38, McKendree 23
John Carroll 45, Marietta 10
Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 9
Kenyon 28, Oberlin 21
Knox 34, Beloit 25
Lake Forest 40, Illinois College 7
Loras 65, Buena Vista 0
Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
Michigan Tech 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 34
Minn. Duluth 49, Mary 14
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 36, Minot St. 14
Minn.-Morris 28, Finlandia 12
Missouri Southern 37, Lincoln (Mo.) 14
Monmouth (Ill.) 23, Chicago 20
Mount St. Joseph 55, Defiance 35
Mount Union 28, Heidelberg 6
Muskingum 41, Otterbein 35, 2OT
N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26
Neb.-Kearney 39, Missouri Western 18
North Central 73, Carroll (Wis.) 0
North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 30
Northern St. 42, Winona St. 21
Northwestern (Minn.) 41, Greenville 35
Notre Dame 28, BYU 20
Ohio 55, Akron 34
Ohio Dominican 38, Lake Erie 7
Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20
Ohio Wesleyan 41, Denison 7
Olivet 41, Kalamazoo 17
Pittsburg St. 24, NW Missouri St. 22
Quincy 46, Kentucky Wesleyan 9
Ripon 56, Grinnell 6
Rose Hulman 48, Manchester 14
S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3
S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21
SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20
San Diego 22, Drake 10
Sioux Falls 35, SW Minnesota 14
St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Augsburg 0
St. Norbert 7, Wis. Lutheran 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16
TCU 38, Kansas 31
Tiffin 41, Hillsdale 0
Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32
Trine 27, Adrian 21
Truman St. 36, Missouri S&T 14
Wartburg 35, Central 28
Washburn 45, Fort Hays St. 14
Washington (Mo.) 59, Illinois Wesleyan 14
Wayne St. (Neb.) 41, Minnesota St. 33
Wheaton (Ill.) 56, Elmhurst 0
Wis.-La Crosse 42, Wis.-Stout 21
Wis.-Platteville 31, Wis.-Stevens Pt 3
Wis.-River Falls 27, Wis.-Oshkosh 24
Wis.-Whitewater 45, Wis.-Eau Claire 24
Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7
Wittenberg 30, DePauw 7
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 28, E. New Mexico 9
East Central 31, Henderson St. 10
Hardin Simmons 70, Sul Ross St. 35
Harding 56, S. Nazarene 28
Howard Payne 30, McMurry 18
Incarnate Word 56, Lamar 17
James Madison 42, Arkansas St. 20
Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, E. Texas Baptist 7
NW Oklahoma 26, Ark.-Monticello 23
Nicholls 19, Houston Baptist 17
Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31
Ouachita Baptist 63, SW Oklahoma 24
SE Oklahoma 35, S. Arkansas 32
Southern U. 45, Prairie View 13
Stephen F. Austin 41, Abilene Christian 38
Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
Texas A&M Kingsville 21, W. New Mexico 17
Texas Lutheran 37, Austin 15
Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Texas State 36, Appalachian St. 24
Texas-Permian Basin 31, Simon Fraser 24
Trinity (Texas) 23, Birmingham Southern 20
UTSA 31, W. Kentucky 28
West Texas A&M 38, Midwestern St. 26
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 45, Washington 38
CSU-Pueblo 52, Adams St. 20
Chadron St. 56, Fort Lewis 3
Claremont Mudd 28, Chapman 6
Colorado Mines 48, Colorado Mesa 21
George Fox 27, Willamette 10
Linfield 35, Whitworth 17
Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6
N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29
N.M. Highlands 30, Black Hills St. 28
Pacific (Ore.) 42, Puget Sound 21
Pacific Lutheran 47, Lewis & Clark 21
Portland St. 48, Lincoln Oaklanders 6
S.D. Mines 38, W. Colorado 10
Southern Cal 30, Washington St. 14
Tarleton St. 42, S. Utah 40
UCLA 42, Utah 32
Utah St. 34, Air Force 27
Weber St. 45, E. Washington 21
Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14