Saturday’s MLB Playoff Linescores

Published 12:17 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 000 000 0 6 0
Cleveland 000 000 000 000 001 1 5 0

(15 innings)

Glasnow, Fairbanks (6), Adam (6), Rasmussen (8), Cleavinger (9), Armstrong (11), Raley (12), Kluber (13) and Bethancourt, Mejía; McKenzie, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10), Morgan (10), De Los Santos (12), Hentges (13) and Hedges, Maile. W_Hentges 2-0. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1), Gonzalez (1).

___

Seattle 000 014 041 10 13 0
Toronto 021 140 100 9 12 1

Ray, Brash (4), Sewald (5), D.Castillo (5), Festa (6), Murfee (7), Muñoz (8), Kirby (9) and Raleigh; Gausman, Mayza (6), Y.García (7), Bass (8), Romano (8), Cimber (9) and Jansen. W_Muñoz 2-0. L_Romano 0-2. Sv_Kirby (1). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1), Santana (1). Toronto, Hernández (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego 001 010 001 3 6 0
New York 100 110 40x 7 9 0

Snell, Martinez (4), Morejon (7), Johnson (7), Wilson (8) and Au.Nola; deGrom, E.Díaz (7), Ottavino (8), Lugo (9) and Nido. W_deGrom 1-1. L_Martinez 1-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (2), Machado (1), Bell (1), Profar (1). New York, Escobar (1), Alonso (1), Lindor (1).

___

Philadelphia 010 010 000 2 4 1
St. Louis 000 000 000 0 7 0

Aa.Nola, Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto; Mikolas, Montgomery (5), Gallegos (8), Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Aa.Nola 2-0. L_Mikolas 0-2. Sv_Eflin (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (1). St. Louis, Yepez (1).

