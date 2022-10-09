Saturday’s MLB Playoff Linescores
Published 12:17 am Sunday, October 9, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
(15 innings)
Glasnow, Fairbanks (6), Adam (6), Rasmussen (8), Cleavinger (9), Armstrong (11), Raley (12), Kluber (13) and Bethancourt, Mejía; McKenzie, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10), Morgan (10), De Los Santos (12), Hentges (13) and Hedges, Maile. W_Hentges 2-0. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1), Gonzalez (1).
___
|Seattle
|000
|014
|041
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Toronto
|021
|140
|100
|—
|9
|12
|1
Ray, Brash (4), Sewald (5), D.Castillo (5), Festa (6), Murfee (7), Muñoz (8), Kirby (9) and Raleigh; Gausman, Mayza (6), Y.García (7), Bass (8), Romano (8), Cimber (9) and Jansen. W_Muñoz 2-0. L_Romano 0-2. Sv_Kirby (1). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1), Santana (1). Toronto, Hernández (2).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|001
|010
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|110
|40x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Snell, Martinez (4), Morejon (7), Johnson (7), Wilson (8) and Au.Nola; deGrom, E.Díaz (7), Ottavino (8), Lugo (9) and Nido. W_deGrom 1-1. L_Martinez 1-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (2), Machado (1), Bell (1), Profar (1). New York, Escobar (1), Alonso (1), Lindor (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
Aa.Nola, Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto; Mikolas, Montgomery (5), Gallegos (8), Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Aa.Nola 2-0. L_Mikolas 0-2. Sv_Eflin (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (1). St. Louis, Yepez (1).