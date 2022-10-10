Randy Kelley

Randy Lee Kelley, 69, of Ironton, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Close to Home assisted living facility.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with his brother David Kelley officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Randy requested donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or your local hospice.

