SOMC family practice open in Ironton

Staff report

Southern Ohio Medical Center is opening a new facility in Ironton, SOMC Ironton Family Practice and Specialty Associates with providers Amy Huff, FNP-BC and Dawn Watson, CNP, at 1041 Ironton Hills Drive, Unit B-1.

It will provide family practice services, same-day appointments and outpatient lab and also offers services such as diabetes management, women’s health screenings and joint injections. Specialty services of cardiology, general surgery and OB/GYN will be offered.

It will be open 8 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday–Friday.

The new facility will operate in addition to the existing SOMC Ironton Family Health Center.

For information, or to schedule an appointment, call 740-442-7300.