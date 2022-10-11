Area High School Football Standings
Published 1:04 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022
High School Football
2022 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 5 0 255 38 8 0 328 76
Gallipolis 4 1 188 144 7 1 291 187
Portsmouth 4 1 181 111 5 3 261 215
Coal Grove 2 3 167 147 5 3 321 166
Fairand 2 3 117 160 5 3 219 255
Rock Hill 2 3 111 156 4 4 166 216
South Point 1 4 79 154 3 5 192 231
Chesapeake 0 5 25 182 2 6 86 237
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Northwest 3 0 122 37 6 2 268 148
Prts. Notre Dame 2 1 82 97 4 4 244 203
Beaver Eastern 2 1 79 63 2 6 135 187
Green 1 2 61 57 6 2 265 154
Sciotoville East 1 2 14 70 3 5 184 190
Symmes Valley 0 3 20 54 1 6 72 185
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Wheelersburg 3 0 147 21 6 2 281 116
Portsmouth West 3 0 120 78 7 1 299 114
Minford 1 2 54 81 5 3 223 163
Lucasville Valley 1 2 62 109 3 5 202 252
Waverly 1 2 116 105 3 5 257 316
Oak Hill 0 3 24 129 1 7 85 226