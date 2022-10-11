Leona Lawless

June 27, 1938–Oct. 9, 2022

Leona Jane Lawless, 84, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Harbor Health Care under Hospice Care.

She was born June 27, 1938, in Quinwood, West Virginia.

She was a member of First Methodist Church of Ironton and a retired music teacher from the Ironton Public School System.

She is survived by her nephews, Donald (Connie) Robinson and Robert (Amy) Robinson; great-nephews, Nicholas (Kelsey) Robinson, Brandon (Amanda) Robinson and Sam Robinson; great-niece, Sydney (Corbin) Stockham; great-great-nephew, Myles Robinson; stepchildren, Debbie (Tom) Rudmann, Lisa (Richard) Callihan and Tom (Susan) Lawless; many step-grandchildren; and her best friends that treated her like a mother, Mike and Nancy McKee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Lawless; her parents, R. Dotson and Mary Lou Maxey Robinson; and two brothers, Paul E. Robinson and Ray Dotson “Butch” Robinson.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Thursday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, with the funeral starting at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Young officiating.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the 1st United Methodist Church Food Pantry 101 N. Fifth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.