Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Melissa Harmon
Melissa Marlene (Short) Harmon, 62, of Coal Grove, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Zoar Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with Pastor Jim Beals and Jeremy Dillion officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, until the time of the funeral service at the church.
To offer the Harmon family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.