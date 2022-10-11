Melissa Harmon

Melissa Marlene (Short) Harmon, 62, of Coal Grove, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Zoar Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with Pastor Jim Beals and Jeremy Dillion officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, until the time of the funeral service at the church.

To offer the Harmon family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.