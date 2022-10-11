Ohio High School Football Polls
Published 1:04 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1. Cincinnati Moeller (16) 8-0 177
2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1 153
3. West Chester Lakota West (1) 8-0 151
4. Springfield (1) 6-1 104
5. Dublin Jerome 7-1 75
6. Cincinnati Elder 6-2 64
7. Cincinnati Princeton 7-2 60
(tie) Cleveland Heights 8-0 60
9. Gahanna Lincoln 7-1 53
10. Medina 7-1 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0 173
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 8-0 146
3. Massillon Washington 7-1 136
4. Xenia (1) 8-0 92
5. Avon 7-1 91
6. Hudson 8-0 81
7. Medina Highland 8-0 68
8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 7-1 62
9. Kings Mills Kings 7-1 46
10. Painesville Riverside 7-1 386
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Trenton Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 8-0 176
2. Chardon (3) 7-1 160
3. Canfield 6-1 122
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 7-1 93
5. Mount Orab Western Brown 7-1 81
6. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 72
7. Youngstown Ursuline 6-2 63
8. Youngstown Chaney 7-1 56
9. Bellbrook (1) 7-1 55
10. Dresden Tri-Valley 7-1 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1. Cleveland Glenville (13) 8-0 181
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0 159
3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 8-0 140
4. Steubenville 7-1 114
5. Van Wert 7-1 84
6. Sandusky Perkins 7-1 73
7. Beloit West Branch 7-1 72
8. Columbus East 7-0 54
9. Elyria Catholic 7-1 37
10. Chillicothe Unioto 7-1 26
(tie) Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-1 26
thers receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15.
DIVISION V
Team Record Pts.
1. Coldwater (8) 8-0 165
2. Ironton (5) 8-0 151
3. Liberty Center 8-0 127
4. Canfield S. Range (5) 8-0 124
5. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep 8-0 113
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 83
7. Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 49
8. Milton-Union 8-0 45
9. Springfield Northeastern 8-0 37
(tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace 8-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14.
DIVISION VI
Team Record Pts.
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 8-0 188
2. Kirtland (2) 8-0 167
3. Carey 8-0 136
4. Mogadore 7-0 116
5. Ashland Crestview 8-0 100
6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1 86
7. Versailles 6-2 72
8. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 54
9. Lafayette Allen East 7-1 32
10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 25
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 16.
DIVISION VII
Team Record Pts.
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 6-1 173
2. Antwerp (3) 8-0 138
3. Newark Catholic 5-1 126
4. McComb (2) 7-1 117
5. New Bremen (3) 6-2 100
6. Ansonia (2) 7-1 88
7. Lowellville 8-0 77
8. Waynesfield-Goshen 8-0 51
9. Hannibal River 7-1 21
10. Ft. Loramie 6-2 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Salineville Southern 13.