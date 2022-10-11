OHSAA Football Playoff Weekly Computer Ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 11, 2022 (Entering Week 9)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 25.3226, 2. Cleveland Heights (8-0) 17.6125, 3. Medina (7-1) 16.7361, 4. Mentor (4-3) 15.9278, 5. Canton McKinley (4-4) 15.0827, 6. Wadsworth (5-3) 14.2625, 7. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-3) 13.3452, 8. Massillon Jackson (4-4) 11.45, 9. Berea-Midpark (4-4) 8.1625, 10. Elyria (3-5) 7.5, 11. Canton GlenOak (3-5) 7.4375, 12. Lorain (2-6) 6.275, 13. Cle. John Marshall (4-4) 5.7883, 14. Strongsville (3-5) 5.3125, 15. Brunswick (2-6) 3.3807, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-7) 1.35, 17. Euclid (1-7) 0.8125

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Jerome (7-1) 27.225, 2. Springfield (6-1) 23.2785, 3. Perrysburg (7-1) 21.925, 4. Centerville (6-2) 21.3396, 5. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.1939, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 17.4625, 7. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-4) 16.05, 8. Marysville (5-3) 15.0125, 9. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-3) 14.75, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-3) 14.6686, 11. Delaware Hayes (5-3) 11.9375, 12. Tol. Whitmer (5-3) 11.9125, 13. Findlay (4-4) 11.0375, 14. Clayton Northmont (4-4) 10.9625, 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-5) 8.0375, 16. Miamisburg (4-4) 7.2125, 17. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-5) 6.5125, 18. Beavercreek (2-6) 2.8782

Region 3 – 1. Gahanna Lincoln (7-1) 22.3375, 2. Pickerington North (6-2) 17.5398, 3. New Albany (6-2) 17.2247, 4. Thomas Worthington (6-2) 16.9602, 5. Grove City (5-3) 16.6, 6. Pickerington Central (5-3) 16.0625, 7. Upper Arlington (6-2) 13.8125, 8. Hilliard Darby (4-4) 12.6375, 9. Hilliard Davidson (4-4) 11.4198, 10. Hilliard Bradley (3-5) 9.4875, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (4-4) 8.9211, 12. Westerville North (3-5) 8.0, 13. Westerville Central (2-6) 7.275, 14. Groveport-Madison (3-5) 6.675, 15. Galloway Westland (2-6) 3.6717, 16. Reynoldsburg (2-6) 3.475, 17. Lancaster (1-7) 2.7125, 18. Newark (2-6) 2.1

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (8-0) 30.2083, 2. Cin. Elder (6-2) 25.8724, 3. West Chester Lakota West (8-0) 25.85, 4. Cin. Princeton (7-1) 21.025, 5. Springboro (6-2) 20.6711, 6. Milford (6-2) 16.475, 7. Fairfield (6-2) 15.175, 8. Mason (6-2) 13.875, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (3-5) 9.6709, 10. Cin. Western Hills (4-4) 9.3567, 11. Cincinnati West Clermont (4-4) 7.3625, 12. Middletown (3-5) 6.825, 13. Lebanon (3-5) 6.5625, 14. Cin. Colerain (3-5) 6.3264, 15. Hamilton (2-6) 5.975, 16. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-5) 5.6375, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (3-5) 4.325, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-8) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-8) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-0) 27.7851, 2. Hudson (8-0) 22.475, 3. Painesville Riverside (7-1) 22.3492, 4. Austintown-Fitch (7-1) 21.889, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-2) 16.2778, 6. Macedonia Nordonia (6-2) 15.2625, 7. Barberton (5-3) 11.8453, 8. Garfield Hts. (6-2) 11.175, 9. Cle. John Hay (7-1) 10.9701, 10. Solon (5-3) 10.6901, 11. Mayfield (5-3) 10.6572, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-2) 10.6458, 13. Maple Hts. (4-4) 8.5316, 14. Ashtabula Lakeside (5-3) 8.2875, 15. Cle. Rhodes (3-4) 7.514, 16. Willoughby South (4-4) 6.4375, 17. Boardman (4-4) 6.2125, 18. Warren G. Harding (2-6) 5.7689, 19. Shaker Hts. (3-5) 5.4583, 20. Akron Ellet (4-4) 4.75

Region 6 – 1. Avon (7-1) 26.0556, 2. Medina Highland (8-0) 21.3375, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (7-1) 19.125, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-1) 18.575, 5. Fremont Ross (6-2) 16.925, 6. Avon Lake (7-1) 16.2423, 7. North Ridgeville (5-3) 12.7, 8. North Olmsted (5-3) 12.0375, 9. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 11.8352, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (5-3) 10.2412, 11. Oregon Clay (5-3) 9.3875, 12. Sylvania Southview (6-2) 8.8625, 13. North Royalton (4-4) 8.65, 14. Tol. St. John’s (3-5) 8.0, 15. Ashland (4-4) 6.5125, 16. Sylvania Northview (4-4) 5.625, 17. Parma Normandy (4-4) 5.6168, 18. Lakewood (3-5) 4.8523, 19. Westlake (3-5) 3.9432, 20. Holland Springfield (2-6) 3.7375

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (7-1) 24.8487, 2. Westerville South (7-1) 22.35, 3. Uniontown Lake (7-1) 21.0375, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (7-1) 18.5884, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (7-1) 17.7008, 6. Dover (5-3) 12.7232, 7. Green (4-4) 12.6625, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-4) 12.1875, 9. North Canton Hoover (5-3) 12.125, 10. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-3) 11.8265, 11. Cols. Independence (5-2) 11.7647, 12. Canal Winchester (5-3) 10.75, 13. Massillon Perry (4-4) 9.5982, 14. Worthington Kilbourne (3-5) 9.05, 15. Ashville Teays Valley (5-3) 8.8946, 16. Wooster (4-4) 8.6375, 17. Cols. Briggs (4-3) 7.0714, 18. Dublin Scioto (3-5) 7.0625, 19. Cols. Northland (3-4) 6.5565, 20. Cols. St. Charles (3-5) 6.3314

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (8-0) 23.125, 2. Xenia (8-0) 22.5922, 3. Trenton Edgewood (7-1) 17.8625, 4. Kings Mills Kings (7-1) 16.7125, 5. Piqua (6-2) 12.1023, 6. Cin. Withrow (5-3) 11.3908, 7. Cin. Northwest (4-4) 9.8, 8. Troy (5-3) 9.1686, 9. Cin. Anderson (4-4) 8.625, 10. Hamilton Ross (4-4) 7.8125, 11. Loveland (4-4) 6.775, 12. Sidney (4-4) 6.2125, 13. Morrow Little Miami (2-6) 4.2875, 14. Riverside Stebbins (3-4) 4.2619, 15. Lima Senior (3-5) 3.6625, 16. Cin. LaSalle (1-6) 3.1445, 17. Harrison (1-7) 2.7625, 18. Day. Belmont (2-5) 2.2516, 19. Fairborn (1-7) 1.7986, 20. Oxford Talawanda (1-7) 1.4

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chardon (6-1) 22.1905, 2. Canfield (6-1) 19.9917, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (6-2) 19.1582, 4. Youngstown Chaney (7-1) 18.0208, 5. Hunting Valley University School (6-1) 16.276, 6. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-3) 14.0125, 7. Alliance (6-2) 13.7, 8. Geneva (6-2) 13.25, 9. Aurora (6-2) 13.175, 9. Tallmadge (6-2) 13.175, 11. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-1) 12.6688, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (7-1) 12.5644, 13. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-2) 11.2847, 14. New Philadelphia (5-3) 10.6625, 15. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-2) 10.2632, 16. Akron East (4-4) 7.65, 17. Louisville (2-6) 6.775, 18. Painesville Harvey (4-4) 6.125, 19. Madison (2-6) 4.4678, 20. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-6) 4.2538

Region 10 – 1. Tiffin Columbian (7-1) 20.9625, 2. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 16.475, 3. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 15.6625, 4. Lodi Cloverleaf (6-2) 14.8125, 5. Parma Hts. Holy Name (5-2) 14.1587, 6. Clyde (5-3) 13.9665, 7. Norton (6-2) 13.0625, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (7-1) 11.4893, 9. Tol. Scott (6-2) 9.7768, 10. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 9.5125, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-4) 9.1641, 12. Rocky River (4-4) 8.95, 13. Defiance (5-3) 8.35, 14. Bay Village Bay (4-4) 7.9015, 15. Ontario (4-4) 6.775, 16. Copley (3-5) 4.5875, 17. Sandusky (3-5) 4.5227, 18. Lexington (2-6) 4.25, 19. Cle. Lincoln West (3-4) 3.4843, 20. Bowling Green (2-6) 2.8625

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 20.2625, 2. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-1) 18.4184, 3. Bellefontaine (7-1) 18.0875, 4. Jackson (6-2) 17.15, 5. Washington C.H. Washington (7-1) 16.8737, 6. Thornville Sheridan (7-1) 16.3125, 7. Chillicothe (6-2) 15.775, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-1) 15.2875, 9. Granville (6-2) 14.55, 10. London (5-3) 14.1976, 11. Cols. South (6-1) 11.7976, 12. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-2) 10.0794, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-3) 9.5375, 14. Cols. Beechcroft (5-2) 8.2479, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-5) 6.6125, 16. Zanesville (3-5) 5.6, 17. Circleville (4-4) 5.0543, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-4) 4.875, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-5) 4.5125

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 24.1625, 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-1) 20.9716, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (7-1) 20.0, 4. Bellbrook (7-1) 15.925, 5. Cin. Hughes (6-1) 15.3621, 6. Wapakoneta (7-1) 15.0375, 7. New Richmond (6-2) 12.025, 8. New Carlisle Tecumseh (5-3) 11.375, 9. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-4) 11.0193, 10. Monroe (6-2) 11.0, 11. Celina (6-2) 10.325, 12. Wilmington (5-3) 9.2841, 13. Trotwood-Madison (4-4) 7.4209, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-4) 6.65, 15. Cin. Woodward (4-4) 6.3438, 16. Hillsboro (3-5) 5.625, 17. Vandalia Butler (3-5) 4.4602, 18. Day. Oakwood (2-6) 3.9821, 19. Elida (4-4) 3.775

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (7-1) 15.838, 2. Girard (6-2) 15.5682, 3. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-2) 14.7375, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (5-3) 12.15, 5. Poland Seminary (5-3) 12.0139, 6. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 11.9375, 7. Canton South (6-2) 11.875, 8. Jefferson Area (5-3) 10.8625, 9. Salem (5-3) 9.7462, 10. Akron Coventry (5-3) 9.0, 11. Streetsboro (4-4) 8.9625, 12. Akron Buchtel (4-4) 8.6326, 13. Mogadore Field (4-4) 8.4059, 14. Ashtabula Edgewood (5-3) 8.3875, 15. Hubbard (5-3) 8.0505, 16. Struthers (4-4) 7.0969, 17. Ravenna (3-5) 4.15, 18. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-6) 3.7844, 19. Niles McKinley (2-6) 3.6875

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 22.8056, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (8-0) 20.6125, 3. Sandusky Perkins (7-1) 19.3865, 4. Elyria Cath. (7-1) 18.2828, 5. Van Wert (7-1) 17.05, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (7-1) 14.375, 7. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 12.9375, 8. Bellevue (5-3) 12.6319, 9. Wauseon (6-2) 10.0, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-3) 8.9497, 11. Galion (4-4) 8.7875, 12. Shelby (5-3) 8.1625, 13. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 7.7625, 14. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 7.6875, 15. Napoleon (3-5) 5.6375, 16. Bryan (4-4) 4.5375, 17. Rossford (3-5) 2.9875, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-6) 2.7125, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-6) 2.3434

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (7-1) 20.5353, 2. St. Clairsville (6-2) 17.0638, 3. Cols. East (7-0) 16.1786, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-3) 15.324, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-1) 15.287, 6. New Lexington (7-1) 15.2125, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-2) 13.7521, 8. Circleville Logan Elm (6-2) 13.0549, 9. Cambridge (6-2) 9.7121, 10. Carrollton (6-2) 9.2487, 11. McArthur Vinton County (5-3) 9.075, 12. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-5) 8.1125, 13. Newark Licking Valley (4-4) 7.4, 14. McConnelsville Morgan (4-4) 7.0375, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-3) 6.2184, 16. Duncan Falls Philo (3-5) 5.15, 17. Zanesville Maysville (4-4) 5.125, 18. KIPP Columbus (5-3) 4.9792, 19. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-5) 4.3487, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-5) 3.8375

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 17.2847, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (7-1) 14.425, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-2) 13.575, 4. Cin. Taft (6-2) 12.2178, 5. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-3) 11.5, 6. Urbana (6-2) 11.2128, 7. St. Paris Graham Local (4-4) 10.2125, 8. Reading (6-2) 9.7506, 9. Springfield Shawnee (5-3) 9.25, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-4) 9.15, 11. Greenfield McClain (4-4) 7.65, 12. Day. Northridge (6-1) 7.4683, 13. Eaton (5-3) 7.425, 14. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-4) 7.1429, 15. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-5) 6.1907, 16. Waverly (3-5) 5.6509, 17. Cleves Taylor (3-5) 5.1875, 18. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 4.925, 19. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-5) 3.7125, 20. Day. Dunbar (2-6) 3.4625

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (8-0) 22.7803, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 16.525, 3. Perry (6-2) 14.8375, 4. Richmond Edison (8-0) 13.709, 5. Creston Norwayne (6-2) 12.9875, 6. Navarre Fairless (6-2) 11.4375, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (7-1) 10.4107, 8. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 10.3375, 9. Conneaut (6-2) 9.6161, 10. Burton Berkshire (5-3) 9.0631, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 8.3112, 12. Wooster Triway (4-4) 7.2375, 13. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-4) 6.2921, 14. Orrville (4-4) 6.025, 15. Smithville (5-3) 5.4936, 16. Youngstown Liberty (3-4) 4.8968, 17. Warren Champion (3-5) 4.1804, 18. Cortland Lakeview (3-5) 3.9097, 19. Mantua Crestwood (3-5) 3.2652, 20. Beachwood (2-6) 3.25

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 20.275, 2. Coldwater (8-0) 14.5625, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 13.8, 4. Marengo Highland (6-2) 13.0125, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) 13.0125, 6. Archbold (7-1) 12.0625, 7. Oak Harbor (7-1) 11.8617, 8. Milan Edison (5-3) 11.85, 9. Huron (6-2) 11.5125, 10. Genoa Area (5-3) 10.8875, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-2) 10.7207, 12. Richwood North Union (6-2) 9.6625, 13. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 8.8625, 14. Fredericktown (5-3) 8.825, 15. Delta (5-3) 8.4836, 16. Bluffton (5-3) 6.7125, 17. Port Clinton (5-3) 6.65, 18. Willard (4-4) 6.625, 19. Tontogany Otsego (5-3) 6.4125, 20. Northwood (4-4) 4.0875

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (8-0) 22.2128, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-0) 17.5521, 3. Portsmouth West (7-1) 14.7375, 4. Centerburg (7-1) 13.5375, 5. Barnesville (8-0) 13.25, 6. Wheelersburg (6-2) 12.6269, 7. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 12.3154, 8. Portsmouth (5-3) 10.8903, 9. Proctorville Fairland (5-3) 9.7875, 10. McDermott Northwest (6-2) 9.5125, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-2) 8.6875, 12. Heath (5-3) 8.1515, 13. Minford (5-3) 6.4375, 14. South Point (3-5) 5.4375, 15. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-5) 5.4334, 16. Pomeroy Meigs (4-4) 4.8112, 17. Piketon (4-4) 4.7875, 18. Albany Alexander (5-3) 4.7822, 19. Utica (2-6) 4.5038, 20. Bidwell River Valley (2-6) 2.45

Region 20 – 1. Springfield Northeastern (8-0) 17.85, 2. Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-0) 17.1, 3. Cin. Madeira (8-0) 15.575, 4. Germantown Valley View (7-1) 15.4981, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (7-0) 15.0238, 6. Brookville (7-1) 12.85, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (7-1) 11.8213, 8. Blanchester (6-2) 10.5125, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-1) 10.0794, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-3) 9.2813, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-3) 7.9583, 12. Waynesville (3-5) 6.6, 13. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-3) 5.8333, 14. Springfield Greenon (3-5) 5.8314, 15. Cin. North College Hill (2-4) 4.8205, 16. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-6) 3.9293, 17. Cin. Mariemont (3-5) 3.85, 18. Norwood (2-6) 3.551, 19. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-3) 3.4118, 20. Carlisle (2-6) 3.0322

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (8-0) 22.3375, 2. Mogadore (6-0) 17.6282, 3. Youngstown Valley Christian (8-0) 12.75, 4. Dalton (6-2) 11.9625, 5. Canton Central Cath. (5-3) 11.9125, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-1) 11.8492, 7. Brookfield (7-1) 9.5089, 8. Rootstown (6-2) 9.3215, 9. Mineral Ridge (7-1) 9.0375, 10. Hanoverton United (7-1) 8.6155, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-3) 6.0731, 12. Middlefield Cardinal (4-4) 5.975, 13. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-5) 5.5524, 14. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-2) 5.4125, 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-5) 4.3227, 16. Independence (3-5) 3.9158, 17. Brooklyn (3-5) 3.462, 18. Massillon Tuslaw (3-5) 3.25, 19. Doylestown Chippewa (2-6) 3.1625, 20. Campbell Memorial (2-6) 2.6441

Region 22 – 1. Carey (8-0) 15.8, 2. Ashland Crestview (8-0) 14.9125, 3. West Salem Northwestern (6-2) 12.7375, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 12.1125, 5. Columbus Grove (6-2) 11.2875, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 10.252, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-2) 9.7125, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-2) 9.65, 9. Castalia Margaretta (6-2) 9.5152, 10. Attica Seneca East (6-2) 9.3375, 11. Ashland Mapleton (5-3) 7.125, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 5.775, 13. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-4) 4.8625, 14. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-4) 4.6625, 15. Sullivan Black River (4-4) 4.65, 16. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-5) 3.0875, 17. Van Buren (2-6) 2.625, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-6) 2.3375, 19. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.2891, 20. Wellington (2-6) 2.1625

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (7-1) 16.3958, 2. Nelsonville-York (7-1) 11.1084, 3. Newcomerstown (6-2) 10.3875, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-3) 9.7375, 5. Ironton Rock Hill (4-4) 9.6625, 6. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-2) 9.2001, 7. Mount Gilead (5-3) 9.0375, 8. Bellaire (4-4) 8.2796, 9. West Jefferson (4-4) 7.8081, 10. Worthington Christian (5-3) 7.7125, 11. Loudonville (4-4) 7.5625, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-3) 7.3, 13. Malvern (6-2) 6.725, 14. Galion Northmor (5-3) 6.6375, 15. Grove City Christian (5-3) 4.8438, 16. Marion Elgin (4-4) 4.2625, 17. Grandview Hts. (2-6) 2.9847, 18. Martins Ferry (3-5) 2.4896, 19. Glouster Trimble (2-6) 2.0486, 20. Howard East Knox (2-6) 1.9125

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 20.025, 2. Harrod Allen East (7-1) 12.925, 3. Versailles (6-2) 11.4, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-3) 10.9875, 5. Williamsburg (6-2) 10.3352, 6. Cin. Country Day (6-1) 9.5672, 7. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 9.5631, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-3) 8.7866, 9. New Paris National Trail (6-2) 7.4503, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (4-4) 6.275, 11. North Lewisburg Triad (3-5) 5.1869, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-5) 4.4625, 13. Cin. Deer Park (3-5) 4.4028, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-4) 3.9192, 15. Frankfort Adena (3-5) 3.8, 16. Rockford Parkway (2-6) 3.525, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-4) 3.0387, 18. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-5) 2.3625, 19. Beaver Eastern (2-6) 2.2891, 20. Anna (2-6) 1.85

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1) 18.5455, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (6-2) 12, 3. Lowellville (8-0) 11.75, 4. Danville (6-2) 11.3125, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-3) 10.675, 6. Salineville Southern (7-1) 9.6521, 7. Lucas (4-4) 8.826, 8. Vienna Mathews (7-1) 8.3229, 9. Toronto (5-3) 7.6437, 10. New Middletown Springfield (4-4) 7.225, 11. Lisbon David Anderson (5-3) 5.8864, 12. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-5) 4.8615, 13. Greenwich South Central (3-5) 4.4, 14. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-4) 4.301, 15. East Canton (4-4) 4.1199, 16. Windham (3-4) 3.7093, 17. Wellsville (3-5) 3.4375, 18. New Washington Buckeye Central (3-5) 3.0625, 19. Berlin Center Western Reserve (2-6) 3.0202, 20. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-6) 2.7232

Region 26 – 1. McComb (7-1) 12.575, 2. Antwerp (8-0) 12.4125, 3. Defiance Ayersville (6-2) 11.75, 4. Gibsonburg (7-1) 11.6578, 5. Waynesfield-Goshen (8-0) 11.5625, 6. Lima Central Cath. (5-3) 10.5375, 7. Arlington (7-1) 9.6125, 8. Edgerton (7-1) 7.8625, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3) 7.175, 10. Pioneer North Central (6-2) 6.9878, 11. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 6.5375, 12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-2) 6.175, 13. Dola Hardin Northern (5-3) 5.45, 14. Delphos Jefferson (4-4) 5.4, 15. Edon (4-4) 4.9375, 16. Sycamore Mohawk (3-5) 4.9125, 17. Convoy Crestview (4-4) 4.7125, 18. Ada (2-6) 3.2, 19. Delphos St. John’s (2-6) 3.1375, 20. Leipsic (3-5) 2.7

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (5-1) 13.1042, 2. Hannibal River (7-1) 10.0152, 3. Reedsville Eastern (6-2) 8.7721, 4. Waterford (5-3) 8.2704, 5. Caldwell (7-1) 7.8699, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (6-2) 6.2985, 7. Bridgeport (4-4) 5.8646, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-4) 5.3125, 9. Crown City South Gallia (4-4) 4, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (3-5) 3.825, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (3-5) 3.2307, 12. Corning Miller (3-5) 3.1427, 13. Racine Southern (3-5) 2.5208, 14. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-5) 2.395, 15. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-6) 2.1477, 16. Beallsville (2-6) 1.2596, 17. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-6) 0.875, 18. Shadyside (1-7) 0.5625, 19. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-7) 0.5, 20. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-8) 0, 20. Manchester (0-6) 0, 20. Millersport (0-7) 0

Region 28 – 1. Ansonia (7-1) 13.1875, 2. Fort Loramie (6-2) 9.7558, 3. DeGraff Riverside (6-2) 9.1591, 4. New Bremen (6-2) 8.8875, 5. Minster (6-2) 8.6875, 6. Springfield Cath. Central (6-2) 8.5821, 7. Mechanicsburg (6-2) 8.5727, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (4-4) 6.7955, 9. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-3) 6.7105, 10. Cedarville (3-4) 6.4524, 11. Fort Recovery (3-5) 5.9625, 12. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-4) 5.1, 13. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 3.258, 14. Lockland (1-6) 2.2241, 15. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-5) 2.2216, 16. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (2-5) 1.2143, 17. Troy Christian (1-7) 0.8646, 18. St. Henry (1-7) 0.8571, 19. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-7) 0.5, 19. Lewisburg Tri-County North (1-7) 0.5