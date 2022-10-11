Sharon Doolin

March 10, 1948–Oct. 8, 2022

Sharon Darlene Doolin, 74, of Ironton, passed away Oct. 8, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Sharon was born March 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Rev. Samuel and Shirley (Gullett) Lewis of Pedro.

She was a 1965 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

Sharon was married for 55 years to her high school sweetheart, Gary David Doolin, of Ironton, who survives.

She attended Christ Temple Church in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was self-employed and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, decorating and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by two children, Kimberly Doolin, of Lathrop, California, and Ryan (Tara) Doolin, of Ironton; sisters, Betty Lewis, of Ironton, and Cena Banks, of Ironton; brothers, Don (Sidney) Lewis, of Franklin Furnace, Herschel (Cherry) Lewis, of Barboursville, West Virginia, Jerry (Kimily) Lewis, of Kitts Hill, John (Janice) Lewis, of Ironton and Joe (Clara) Lewis, of Ironton; four grandchildren, Logan Doolin, of Lathrop, California, Isaac Doolin, Carson Doolin and Brody Doolin, all of Ironton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Warner and Edna Lewis; one brother, Edward “Sonny” Lewis; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Banks and Roscoe Warner.

Graveside services for Sharon will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon’s honor to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to Community Hospice of Ashland, Kentucky.