Carla Massie

Carla Sue Massie, 60, of Ironton, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Harbor Health Care Center, Ironton.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. There will be a procession leaving from Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton.

There will be no public visitation.

