Published 4:45 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022
Cassaundra Depriest
Cassaundra Nicole Depriest, 39, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Ironton, died Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia, after a hard-fought battle with an extended illness.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S, Sixth St., Ironton.
Online condolences may be made to the Depriest family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.