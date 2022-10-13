Cassaundra Depriest

Cassaundra Depriest

Cassaundra Nicole Depriest, 39, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Ironton, died Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia, after a hard-fought battle with an extended illness.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S, Sixth St., Ironton.

