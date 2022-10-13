Donald Davidson

Aug. 1, 1949–Oct. 11, 2022

Donald Lee Davidson, 73, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his residence.

Donald was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Ironton, a son to the late Leonard Davidson and Violet (Cline) Crawford.

Donald was a 1967 graduate of Coal Grove High School, a 1969 graduate of the Ashland Vocational School, he then went to Huntington Business School and received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University Southern.

Donald proudly served his county in the United States Army.

He loved animals especially his little dog “Pugsly.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Ronald Davidson and Judith Light.

He is survived by four sons, Donald Davidson, II, Tim (Wendy) Davidson, both of Ironton, Michael Davidson, of South Point and Anthony (Bridgette), of Athens; three grandchildren Todd, Mia and Mason Davidson; and two brothers, Danny Cline and Michael Davidson.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in the Military Section with military graveside rites provided VFW Post 8850.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Davidson family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.