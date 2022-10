Ella Fox

Ella Faye Fox, 70, of Pedro, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at her residence.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, with Pastors Kenny Ruggles and Billy McFann officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home at 1004 S. Seventh St. St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.