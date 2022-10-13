James Hardy

James Robert Hardy, 55, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday Oct. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Hardy.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.