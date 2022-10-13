Judy Boggs

Judy Phyllis Boggs, 77, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Boggs.

Funeral service will be Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Rev. Dennis Young officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Garden in South Point.

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Boggs family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.