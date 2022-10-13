Public input sought on 243 bridge

74-year-old structure is slated to be replaced

CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a project to replace a bridge on State Route 243 in Lawrence County.

It is proposed to replace the bridge on State Route 243 between Leatherwood Road (County Road 30) and Sutton-Mt Taber Ridge Road (Township Road 250) at the 10.81-mile mark in Lawrence County.

Email newsletter signup

The project is located in a rural area of Fayette and Union Townships. The existing structure was built in 1948.

The project will not require new right-of-way. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadway will be open for the duration of the project.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is April 1, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2023.

Written comments should be submitted by Nov. 7 or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.