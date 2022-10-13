William Nellons Sr.

William Edward Nellons Sr., 71, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial gathering will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

A graveside service will be noon Monday at Donel Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.