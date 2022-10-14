Danny Gool

Danny Joe Gool, 64, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at The Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Eric Barnes and Rob Hale officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of service.

To offer condolences to the Gool family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.