Gallery: Ring on the River

Heidi Lambert takes part in the Ring on the River cattle competition at the Lawrence
County Fairgrounds on Sunday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Gracie Daniels was the Senior Showman winner at the Ring on the River competition at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Oct. 9. (the Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Eli Pratt competes in the Ring on the River competition at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Oct. 9. (For The Ironton Tribune | Kayla Niece)
The Ring on the River cattle show took place on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. The event was organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Jordan Myers competes in the Ring on the River competition at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Oct. 9. (For The Ironton Tribune | Kayla Niece)
Kinsley Moore won first place in the Market Feeder competition at Ring on the River on Oct. 9. (For The Ironton Tribune | Kayla Niece)
Showman ship winners from Ring on the River competition at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Oct. 9. Senior Showman Grand Champion was Gracie Daniels, with Shelby Greenlee winning Reserve. In the Junior Showman competition, the Grand Champion was Carleigh Marshall, with Sophia Fout winning as Reserve. (For The Ironton Tribune | Kayla Niece)
Ryan Wadell won second place in the Market Feeder competition at Ring on the River on Oct. 9. (For The Ironton Tribune | Kayla Niece)