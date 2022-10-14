Mark Markins

Jan. 9, 1956–Oct. 12, 2022

Mark Douglas Markins, 66, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Dayspring Skilled Nursing Facility, Fairborn.

Mark was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Columbus, son of the late Johnny and Carol (Aldridge) Markins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard Markins, Irene Markins and Evelyn Dean.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Ronald Barnette, of Columbus, and his aunt Shanna (Greg) Collins, of Hillsboro.

Mark lived all over the world, while his dad served 30 years in the United States Army.

Mark was employed by TAC Industries.

He spent the last 20 years at his second home, Flora Homes, and was cared for by loving caregivers. He made many long-term friendships with Tim Lanier being his closet friend and roommate.

Mark was a huge fan of westerns, especially Gunsmoke, which he watched nearly every day.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

The family asks, in honor of Mark, for everyone to wear blue jeans, flannel shirts, anything that resembles western attire.

To offer the Markins’ family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.