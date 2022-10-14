Model railroad show returning

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — The Appalachian Model Railroad Society is set to kick off the holiday season with the return of their annual show to Mountain Health Arena.

Now in its 64th year, their model railroad show will take place over the weekend following Thanksgiving, running from Nov. 25-27.

Several railroad builds will be on display, with new and used hobby items and memorabilia for sale.

Email newsletter signup

In addition, arts and crafts vendors will be on site and there will be a visit from Santa Claus.

Hours for the show are 5-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $6 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under.

Vendors are welcome at $25 a table.

Those interested can contact the Appalachian Model Railroad Society at P.O. Box 764 Ceredo, West Virginia 25507 or call 3040417-2292 or 304-360-9857.