Richard McMillian

Richard J. McMillian, 61, of South Point, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A Memorial gathering will be 5–7 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.