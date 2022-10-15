East deals Green 3rd straight loss
Published 8:16 am Saturday, October 15, 2022
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
FRANKLIN FURNACE — Somebody grab the throttle and stop this nose dive.
The Green Bobcats couldn’t get their offense off the ground on Friday and as a result they lost their third straight game as the Sciotoville East Tartans took a 16-0 Southern Ohio Conference win.
The Bobcats managed only 15 total net yards of offense and 4 first downs.
After opening the season with 6 straight wins, the Bobcats are now 6-3 and 1-3 in the SOC. East won its second straight and it now 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the league.
However, both teams have clinched playoff berths in Division 7.
After scoring on a 10-yard run with 10 seconds left in the game last week to beat Symmes Valley 6-0, Austin Baughman broke a scoreless tie with a 16-yard run against Green.
Baughman threw to Landehn Pernell for the conversion and it was 8-0 with 1:40 left in the half.
Dylan Fitzgerald had a 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Pernell added the conversion run with just 43 seconds on the clock and it was 16-0.
Green visits Beaver Eastern next Friday to end the regular season.
Sciotoville 0 8 8 0 = 16
Green 0 0 0 0 = 0
Second Quarter
SE — Austin Baughman 16 run (Landehn Pernell pass from Austin Baughman) 1:40
Third Quarter
SE — Dylan Fitzgerald 3 run (Landehn Pernell run) 0:43
———
SE Gr
First downs 15 4
Rushes-yards 54-218 25-11
Passing yards 2 4
Total yards 220 15
Cmp-Att-Int 1-2-0 1-8-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-61 5-40
Punts-average 4-26.5 6-35.8
———
Individual Leaders
RUSHING–East: Dylan Fitzgerald 18-78 TD, Austin Baughman 9-59 TD, Cam Justice 1-48, Landehn Pernell 10-32, Keagan Jakson 4-9,team 2-minus 8; Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 11-29, Landon Lodwick 5-22, Trevor Sparks 3-minus 3, Abe McBee 3-minus 11, Jon Knapp3-minus 26.
PASSING–East: Austin Baughman 1-2-0 2; Green: Jon Knapp 1-6-0 4, Abe McBee 0-2-0.
RECEIVING–East: Linden Pernell1-2; Green: Abe McBee 1-4.