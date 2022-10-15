Lady Hornets spoil RH senior night

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — After getting emotional and winning on their senior night, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets didn’t want that to happen to them.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Hornets spoiled Rock Hill’s senior night as they swept the Redwomen 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.

“I told the girls to be ready because it’s their senior night, so they will come to play,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Trish Damron.

“Each set was close and each team battled it out, but my girls were playing well tonight. Our passes, our serves, our sets and our hits were getting the job done point after point.”

Getting the job done for the Lady Hornets were all 7 of their top players.

Kelsey Fraley had 18 points, an amazing 64 assists, 3 ace serves and 2 kills. Gracie Damron had 13 points and she again dominated tenet with 14 kills and 10 blocks.

Kenadee Keaton had 13 points and 12 digs, Kylie Montgomery had 8 points and 17 kills, Bryna Guy had 16 kills and 11 blocks, Olivia Kingrey got 10 points, 12 kills and 9 dig while Alivia Noel put up 11 points and 9 kills.

The sectional tournament begins Tuesday with Coal Grove going to West Union and while Rock Hill plays host to Belpre.