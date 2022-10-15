Machado powers Padres past Dodgers 5-3, tying NLDS at 1-all

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

After an off day Thursday, the best-of-five series resumes with Game 3 on Friday in San Diego.

The wild-card Padres beat the rival Dodgers for the first time in a postseason game. San Diego was swept 3-0 by the Dodgers in a 2020 Division Series and lost Game 1 of this series Tuesday.

Dropped from first to seventh in the batting order for matchup purposes, Profar grounded a single to right field in the sixth off reliever Brusdar Graterol, who took the loss. Jake Cronenworth scored for a 4-3 lead.

Cronenworth homered off Blake Treinen in the eighth to give San Diego some insurance, and Josh Hader earned his first four-out save since August 2020 with Milwaukee.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner each hit solo homers for the NL West champion Dodgers.

Yu Darvish, who got the win, allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings and had at least one baserunner in every inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. Kershaw gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and eventually settled down to retire his final nine batters in a row.

BRAVES 3, PHILLIES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright, baseball’s winningest pitcher, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as Atlanta evened its NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking Philadelphia.

Game 3 is Friday at Citizens Bank Park, where Philadelphia will play for the first time since a regular-season loss to the Braves on Sept. 25.

After persistent rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright surrendered just two hits and claimed the win when the Braves got to Wheeler for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Wright struck out six and walked one in the 83-pitch gem. A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen closed out the three-hitter with one inning apiece for the reigning World Series champions. Jansen earned the save.

Wheeler allowed four hits and struck out five in six innings.