Marshall fires Waggoner as baseball coach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Longtime Marshall University baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner has been relieved of his duties, ending his time with the school.

“We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The future of Marshall baseball and the experience of our student-athletes, as well as the completion of our new baseball stadium, will continue to be our top priority.

“We’re excited to begin a national search.”

Waggoner exits as the program leader in games coached with 820. He finishes with a record of 339-478-3.

Waggoner was hired as Marshall’s baseball coach on Aug. 18, 2006.