Redsfest seeking volunteers to work
Published 8:46 am Saturday, October 15, 2022
CINCINNATI — Bally Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center on Dec. 2-3, and the Cincinnati Reds need your help to make this event a success once again.
Volunteers will have the chance to be a part of Redsfest by working a variety of jobs at this two-day celebration of Reds baseball. Shifts are available on both Friday and Saturday. Volunteers can work just one day or both days depending on your schedule. It’s a great way for college students to add service hours to their resumes.
All Redsfest volunteers will receive the following for each shift:
Email newsletter signup
Voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Reds game*
$20 parking stipend
Meal voucher
Plus, all who are selected to help out will receive a Redsfest volunteer T-shirt as well.
Foo further information, questions about volunteering for Redsfest, please contact the Reds at redsfestvolunteers@reds.com.