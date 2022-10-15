Redsfest seeking volunteers to work

CINCINNATI — Bally Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center on Dec. 2-3, and the Cincinnati Reds need your help to make this event a success once again.

Volunteers will have the chance to be a part of Redsfest by working a variety of jobs at this two-day celebration of Reds baseball. Shifts are available on both Friday and Saturday. Volunteers can work just one day or both days depending on your schedule. It’s a great way for college students to add service hours to their resumes.

All Redsfest volunteers will receive the following for each shift:

Voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Reds game*

$20 parking stipend

Meal voucher

Plus, all who are selected to help out will receive a Redsfest volunteer T-shirt as well.

Foo further information, questions about volunteering for Redsfest, please contact the Reds at redsfestvolunteers@reds.com.