Seniors key Lady Hornets VB win over Lady Tigers

COAL GROVE — It was a matter of fact that each hit mattered.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets made every hit count as they beat the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers in a 4-set Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game on Tuesday.

“I told my girls that every hit matters tonight and they must have listened because we walked out of the gym with over 40 kills tonight,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“You can’t play soft against a team like Ironton. They will put it right back down your throat. I told my team to stop watching the game and start playing the game and that is exactly what they did.”

The Lady Hornets won 25-20, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-17.

Kelsey Fraley led with 20 points, 3 blocks, 4 kills, 12 digs, 2 ace serves and more than 40 assists. Gracie Damron had another strong game at the net with 10 points, 12 kills and 18 blocks.

Kenadee Keaton had 18 points, 13 assists, 19 digs and 2 ace serves, Kylie Montgomery got 16 points, 14 kills, 4 blocks, 21 digs and 4 ace serves, Bryna Guy had 8 kills and 9 blocks, Olivia Kingrey tallied 12 points, 6 kills and 12 digs while Alive Noel racked up 17 points along with 2 kills and 14 digs.

“We have not been playing well the last couple of games, but the seniors showed up tonight to beat a very hard-working Tiger team.I am so proud of these girls. It was a good night to be a Coal Grove Hornets senior volleyball player,” said Damron.

In the jayvee game, the Lady Hornets won 15-25, 25-21 and 25-12 as Lynzee Sturgill got 18 points and Addisyn Wood had 10 points.