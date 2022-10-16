‘Sister’ location to Shake Shoppe opens to City Building

Iron Diner opened Oct. 5

Those working in downtown Ironton now have a new option for breakfast and lunch.

The Iron Diner opened in the City Building on Oct. 5, in the space formerly occupied by the City Grille.

The business is owned by Maddie and Robbie Brown, who also own the Ironton Shake Shoppe (to be known as The Shakery after Jan. 1).

Maddie said described the new restaurant as a “sister shop” to the Shake Shoppe, noting it has the same breakfast menu, while offering a different lunch menu.

“It has more diner classics,” she said. “Reubens, clubs and sandwiches.”

In addition, she said the have a grab-and-go refrigerator, which has items such as salads and fruit cups.

“All healthy options,” Maddie said.

The Iron Diner also offers takeout and has indoor seating and she said they are working to install booth and a new counter, at which point, they will have a grand opening celebration.

The Iron Diner is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday.