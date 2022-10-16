Special needs group honored by commission

Halloween events set for county courthouse

The Lawrence County Commission voted at their meeting on Tuesday to designate Oct. 29 as “Special Needs Youth Sportsmen Day” in the county.

The commission’s proclamation honored the nonprofit group, which organizes multiple events throughout the year, such as fishing days, for children and teens with special needs.

Email newsletter signup

The commission’s proclamation commended the group for”providing outdoor opportunities” to youth.

The group is planning a pheasant hunt for Oct 29, which will be proceeded the prior day by an event of instruction on gun safety.

The events are always free to families.

“We are always grateful for the positive things we have for those with special needs,” commission president DeAnna Holliday said.

Holliday also commended Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson for his involvement.

Patterson said it was a “collaboration” between the nonprofit and the commissioners.

“It really is teamwork,” he said.

County administrative assistant Katrina Keith reminded the public that safe Trick or treat will take place at the courthouse from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Patterson said there would also be an event at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28, in which a group of special needs youth would visit the courthouse and his office would be handing out candy and encouraged other offices to take part.

In commissioner’s reports, Freddie Hayes Jr. said that he had the “best day” taking a group of seniors to the parade in Chesapeake during Octoberfest on Oct. 8. He said he was planning to take the group to parades in Proctorville and Rome Township as well.

“It was the greatest day for me,” Hayes said.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on Oct 4, as corrected.

• Approved appropriations and transfers dated Oct. 11 under $50,000, submitted by the county administrator.

• Received and filed the Department of Job and Family Services Social Services Report submitted by Missy Evans, children’s services administrator.

• Received and filed the Lawrence County EMS monthly report for the month of September 2022, submitted by Lori Morris, director of finance.

• Approved the resolution to enter into a Contract for Services Agreement with the Lawrence County CAO.